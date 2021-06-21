As Chris Pratt celebrated his 42nd birthday, friend and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was not going to let the day pass without...well...without showing your best bud chowing down on a bug. Gunn took to his Twitter account to post the previously unseen video recorded by the director when Pratt was apparently visiting his home and decided that he was feeling a bit peckish.

Happy birthday to my lifelong pal @prattprattpratt. Here’s a video of a time he came over to my house and ate a bug for no reason. pic.twitter.com/8MNbcjrfLY — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 21, 2021

"Happy birthday to my lifelong pal @prattprattpratt," Gunn commented. "Here's a video of a time he came over to my house and ate a bug for no reason." The video posted with the comment pretty much does what it says on the tin, as Pratt holds onto a crane fly momentarily before popping it in his mouth and having a good old chew on it with a smile on his face. I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here are on the phone to him as we speak. Gunn, recording the video, is heard laughing on the video as Pratt enjoys his impromptu snack.

Gunn's followers on Twitter had mixed feelings about the video. "I am no longer a Chris Pratt fan and he's uninvited to my wedding," replied one user with a vomit emoji. "That's a great guy right there," said another. A third decided to pick up on a different internet misconception, writing, "Can't believe Chris Evans's birthday is today." Another added a Guardian themed birthday comment, "Happy birthday!! Man, Drax have you eating his snacks? Or is that Gamoras fav snack and your trying to impress her? Lol have a blessed one man! Enjoy that time while you have it with family."

🤮 I am no longer a Chris Pratt fan and he's uninvited to my wedding. — Top Shelf Blasphemy (@TheFuneralTrain) June 21, 2021

That's a great guy right there! — Matt (@LateralusNoose) June 21, 2021

Can’t believe Chris Evans’s birthday is today — Daniel.c (@Agatehorizon776) June 21, 2021

Happy birthday!! Man, Drax have you eating his snacks? Or is that Gamoras fav snack and your trying to impress her? Lol have a blessed one man! Enjoy that time while you have it with family 🙏🏼🔥🙌🏼😁 — prozdplay (@prozDplay) June 21, 2021

The pair have collaborated on two Guardians movies, as well as the video elements of the Mission: Breakout! ride for Disney's parks. The pair are due to work together again very soon on the third installment of the Marvel franchise and the Guardians' Holiday Special when production of those two projects begins in a few months. Pratt will be seen as his Guardians character Peter "Star Lord" Quill before then in Thor: Love and Thunder next year as well as the third Jurassic World movie, Dominion.

James Gunn has recently been replying to a number of fan queries on his Twitter account, some of them about the Guardians movies. He recently replied to one question about whether he was involved in the upcoming Thor movie, saying, "Not much (input), & @TaikaWaititi is doing a great job - the script is amazing. We talked before he started writing it about where the characters are & where they're going & he read the script for Vol 3 & then I read his script & shared my thoughts."

With the huge collaborative effort that goes into the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is not surprising that there is this type of script sharing going on, as recent comments have been made around the likes of WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2, and we have only until next year to wait before we see the first return of Star Lord with the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder in May 2022, followed by the Guardians Holiday Special later in the year before Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3 lands in May 2023.