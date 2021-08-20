A youtube star by the name of 'Stryder HD' took advantage of the new Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game by deepfaking Chris Pratt's face onto the character of Star Lord in a new version of the trailer. The leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Lord, was introduced in a new video starring a more classic look to the original comic books, compared to his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) portrayed by actor Chris Pratt, along with other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is now a brand new video game by Square Enix, set to release on October 26th of this year. Of the details given, we've learned that the story will focus on Peter Quill himself, AKA, Star Lord. With the other casted members playing side roles.

The video itself starts off with a familiar scene where the Guardians are disagreeing on what to do when our deepfake (Chris Pratt) Star Lord suggests going with Groot's plan. The team heads off to a planet, where they argue again on what to do. They decide to set a trap to sell Groot instead of Rocket, which Star Lord must carry by himself. To "guarantee your safety as the leader," says Gamora, before heading off with Drax. Showing a small hint of gameplay, where you, the player, take control of Star Lord and proceed to drag the cage while Rocket rides on top. The rest of the video shows the team confronting a female villain who calls forth the "Dweller" to feast upon them. The trailer ends with these few words to entice the player; You got this. Probably.

Stryder HD's most popular video is a teaser trailer for J.K. Rowling's infamous Harry Potter and The Story of The Cursed Child. The Harry Potter teaser shows familiar footage of Hogwarts and actor Hugo Weaving, claiming that the wizarding world has to face greater threats as Voldemort makes his return. The teaser goes on to show an older cast from the original saga, with Daniel Radcliffe even sporting a beard at one point. As confirmed by the IMDB webpage, Square Enix's new take on Marvel's classic band of galactic heroes will star the voices of John McLaren, as earth taken rogue, Star-Lord, and Kimberly-Sue Murray for the assassin and daughter of Thanos, Gamora. Other members cast for the voices of Groot, Rocket, and Drax, are yet to be announced.

What do you guys think of Stryder HD's work? Or the new Marvel video game? Does Chris Pratt appearing in this deepfake video inspire you to go out and grab a copy? I think it's a fun concept to play as Chris Pratt and a good idea to consider if the developers make different skins for the characters.

The deepfake video featuring Chris Pratt's face, created by Stryder HD has already received over thirty-two thousand views as fans continue to enjoy his work. Upon its release, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set for the PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.