Chris Pratt wrote an angry Facebook post on his verified account, warning fans to block a "potential predator," who was attempting to target female fans and get their phone numbers. Pratt is one of the biggest actors on the planet, starring in Guardians of the Galaxy, Infinity War, and the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, so it was really only a matter of time for someone to come in and impersonate him, but Pratt's response is pretty on point, even going as far as to say that he wants to punch the "pervy dude" in the face. Chris Pratt told fans he was working to get the account removed from the social media platform, but also told fans to remain vigilant as it was not an isolated incident.

In a post to his 3 million followers, Chris Pratt warned fans about the imposter and then even warned the imposter about some possible physical harm. The actor went on to say that he thinks the "behavior is reprehensible." Pratt is not alone with having somebody impersonating them. Just recently, comedian Kevin Hart had an imposter claiming to be him for financial gain. Chris Pratt had this to say about his situation.

"Pervy Dude Alert!!! (Not a joke) It's confirmed: somebody is trying to pretend to be me on Facebook (and maybe other social media platforms) apparently hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else. I'm not joking. Please know, I find this behavior reprehensible. If I find out who it is I'll have their account shut down and seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth.

Chris Pratt went on to warn anyone with younger siblings that may have believed the imposter and given out their personal information. Pratt hopes that parents and older brothers and sisters will educate younger children about the weird situation to prevent future mix ups. The actor went on to say that the behavior "made him sick" and then went on to threaten the imposter directly one more time, saying, "If it's you doing it, I'm warning you. Stop right now or you will be very unhappy with the outcome."

While some celebrity impersonators are not harmful and exist primarily as parody or fan accounts, others come with terrible agendas that can become criminal acts. In the past five years, there have been several cases of men impersonating Justin Bieber online in order to groom young people. In 2012, a 34-year old man was impersonating Bieber and charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year old girl. Chris Pratt found out about his imposter and was able to put a swift stop to the spread of the fake accounts before anything seriously wrong went down.

According to People, the imposter Facebook page has been deleted. Chris Pratt also posted his warning message on Twitter as well as Instagram. Pratt was recently spotted in a brief appearance in the new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War earlier this week. Viewers of the highly anticipated trailer went crazy and broke all kinds of YouTube records for the most watched movie trailer ever as well as the first movie to gain over 1 million likes. Avengers: Infinity War opens on May 4th, 2018 and then Pratt can be seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 22nd, 2018. You can read more about Chris Pratt's imposter courtesy of People.