Chris Pratt puts his real-life superhero powers to work in a new video where he finishes a Rubik's Cube in just under a minute. The world has slowed down a bit since the public health crisis took over at the beginning of the year, which has allowed more time to pick up some new skills. Pratt is someone who set a goal during lockdown and stuck to his guns in order to get his Rubik's Cube skills on point.

While MCU mainstay Chris Pratt has had a decent amount of time to learn his new Rubik's Cube skills, he has also been back to work on Jurassic Park: Dominion. However, it seems that the production has had its ups and downs since attempting to get the production up and running. Earlier this week, it was announced that the production will once again shut down for two more weeks, which probably helped Pratt get some more practice in. He had this to say.

"I've been trying all year to solve a Rubik's Cube in under a minute so I can post it to Instagram. I finally did it!!! The world record is like 5 seconds. Which is actually done by using dark magic I think? So. That doesn't count in my book. Just kidding. The kids who do the Rubik's cube in under ten seconds are my heroes. Stuck in quarantine!? Get you a Rubik's Cube!"

In Chris Pratt's video, he is concentrating very hard, while also addressing his audience and making comments about what he is doing. While the world record for a Rubik's Cube is far from his grasp, the Star-Lord actor still has a pretty unique talent. There are some people who can't even pull off that feat with an hour on the clock, so never mind trying to get it done in just under a minute.

Jurassic World: Dominion is on hold at the moment, and actress Bryce Dallas Howard is positive about the whole situation. "So grateful to Colin Trevorrow and the entire Jurassic family for prioritizing health and safety above all else. Looking forward to finishing this up strong - I've never been more excited for a movie in my life," Howard said. It's not clear if she has been working on her Rubik's Cube skills like her co-star has, or if she has picked up an entirely new skill.

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow announced earlier this week that there were some crew members who tested positive for COVID-19, only to later test negative. As a precautionary move, he and the producers decided to still take two weeks off before attempting to get back to work. Unfortunately, this appears to be the new normal for Hollywood productions that have decided to get back to work during these uncertain times. You can check out the Rubik's Cube video above, thanks to Chris Pratt's Instagram page.