The lockdown is playing havoc on people's social lives the world over. But thanks to the internet, folks are able to use social media in these trying times to connect with each other and provide laughter and emotional support. On Monday, Chris Pratt debuted his new beard that he has been growing out during the lockdown on his Instagram story, with a close up of his face, where his hair and beard are arranged in the style of Marvel Comics' Wolverine.

Titled #quarantinewolvorine, the look was met with delight by his fans, who also complimented the scowl on Pratt's face in keeping with the famous X-Man's grumpy nature. It was not long before Hugh Jackman got wind of the fact that another famous Marvel actor was poaching his look. Jackman screenshotted Pratt's Instastory and displayed it on his own story page, with the caption 'Cute' attached to it, along with a couple of troll dolls.

Clearly, Jackman is not worried about being upstaged by Pratt's attempt at a Wolverine look. The two actors have come to define the roles of Wolverine and Star-Lord respectively, and any genuine attempt at the interchanging of roles on their part would be unthinkable to fans. For the rest of their careers, Jackman will always be considered the one true grumpy badass Wolverine, while Pratt will forever be the quippy, cheery Star-Lord.

That is not to say that other actors won't get shots at the characters. While Pratt will continue to play Star-Lord for the foreseeable future, Jackman is officially retired from his role as Logan, and no amount of needling from fans or fellow actors like Ryan Reynolds will convince him to strap on the claws again.

With the X-Men set to make their MCU debut in the coming years, the stage is set for another actor to take on Jackman's iconic role. There have been many names bandied about in terms of actors who have played similar roles in the past. Kit Harrington was rumored to be playing the new Wolverine until it was revealed that he was playing Black Knight in Eternals instead.

Another Game of Thrones alum, Jason Momoa, has expressed his interest in playing Weapon X, but his Aquaman duties might prevent him from winning the role. Another name that is doing the rounds is the Punisher himself, Joe Bernthal. The fact is, the introduction of the X-Men to the MCU is still at least a couple of years in the future, and Kevin Feige and his team currently do not seem to be in any hurry to start casting the actors for the team.

In the meantime, fans have Pratt's Wolverine cosplay to pore over and dream of what might have been, in an alternate reality where Wolverine was played by Pratt and was a jokey, easy-going character who tried to resolve his conflicts with impromptu dance battles. Now that's a Wolverine who would be right at home in a Deadpool movie.