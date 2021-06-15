By most accounts, Chrissy Teigen has quite a bit to answer for in regards to her past cyberbullying after allegations by media personality Courtney Stodden. Teigen's public harassments have now resurfaced including both public Tweet wishes like, " I can't wait for you to die," and private DM's telling her (Stodden) to kill herself. Teigen deemed herself a troll and issued a public apology, and has been radio silent to contemplate her past self in what she describes as a "humbling few weeks."

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Chrissy Teigen, known for her cheeky and sometimes biting remarks, has been reaching out to what she says are "more than just a few" people that she insulted and vilifies her "past horrible tweets." She continues, "My targets didn't deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor." Teigen, now having to reconcile her early attempts at collecting followers with her past jibes says, "I cringe to my core....I'll honestly get sharp, stabbing pains in my body, randomly remembering my a**hole past, and I deserve it. Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after."

Her quest going forward is to ensure her actions reflect the growth granted to her by becoming a mother, a wife, and continuing her therapy. "I've been on a path of self-improvement for the past decade and that path is going to continue. Teigen expressed, "I have so much love to give if you are open and willing to accept it. And if not, that's okay too. That's something I work on being more okay with every day. I know I let you down, but I hope I can make you proud."

Since the initial accusations from Courtney Stodden, others have come forward to share their experiences at the hands of Teigen's public and behind the scenes canceling behaviors including former [Project Runway] contestant Michael Costello who claims Teigen and her stylist Monica Rose attempts to blacklist him from the fashion industry led him thoughts of suicide, adding, "For the past 7 years, I've lived with a deep, unhealed trauma."

The attack stemmed from a photoshopped Instagram comment that appeared to be racist and made by Costello, which later was proven to be false and was removed from the social medial site. He claims he reached out to Teigen to clarify that he was the victim of the photoshopped comment, but had to resign to her response that his career "was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on." After many attempts to reach out to Teigen, receiving no response, he says, "I didn't see the point of living. There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood, who actually do have the powers to close doors with a single text."

Teigen is taking this head on to be be proactive in mending her past trolling and lashing out stating, "I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me." She plans to make her self-improvement her top priority, adding, "Life has made me more empathetic. I'm more understanding of what motivates trolling - the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping back," and asking "that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self-improvement and change."