Christian Bale is reportedly in talks to reunite with director David O. Russell on an Untitled Doctor/Lawyer Movie Project. Russell has already finished the script and the movie is expected to begin shooting this spring. Bale was last seen on the big screen in Ford v Ferrari, which is up for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards. As for Russell, he hasn't been behind the camera since 2015's Joy, though he has been quietly developing The Skies Belong to Us with Michael B. Jordan attached to star.

Details are scarce in regard to the upcoming David O. Russell movie, but it is believed to be about an "unlikely partnership between a doctor and a lawyer." The working title is reportedly Amsterdam and production is all set to start in April. Other stars who are reportedly in talks to join Christian Bale in the mystery project are Jamie Foxx and Angelina Jolie. Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie are also believed to be attached to the upcoming movie.

With production on Amsterdam slated for April, it will more than likely give Christian Bale more than enough time to shoot his scenes before heading out to work with Marvel Studios for the first time. Bale is taking on a mystery role in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder and many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are hoping that Christian Bale is playing Beta Ray Bill. As with anything else Marvel Studios does, information about the highly anticipated sequel is being kept under wraps and we likely won't find out about Bale's role until the movie hits theaters, which is going to be a while. If he is playing Beta Ray Bill, the actor will let the special effects team handle the heavy lifting when it comes to body transformation.

Christian Bale and David O. Russell previously worked on The Fighter and American Hustle together, both of which saw the actor undergo a body transformation. While the duo are working together again, it is unclear if Bale will go through and lose or gain a ton of weight for the role, since he's been known for doing so frequently in his career. In an interview promoting Ford v Ferrari last year, the actor said he was done putting his body through such drastic changes, so he might just be regular Christian Bale in this movie.

Christian Bale won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his work on 2010's The Fighter. Now that he's working with David O. Russell again, there will likely be awards talk again, once the project is complete. With casting under way, we should get some more news about Amsterdam in the coming weeks, especially if production is really gearing to start up in the next few months. For now, we'll have to see how Ford v Ferrari does at the Academy Awards next month when the show is broadcast. Deadline was the first to announce the Christian Bale and David O. Russell news.