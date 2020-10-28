It feels like it has been so long since the initial announcement of Christian Bale's involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder that many have likely forgotten all about it. Well, a new video shows that the Dark Knight actor has now arrived in Australia in preparation for filming on the sequel, reminding us all that yes, Academy Award winner Christian Bale has indeed joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Filming on Thor: Love and Thunder is due to start early next year, with script readings currently taking place. Bale will be put through all manner of costume fittings, rehearsals and other prep work in the meantime before making his debut in the hugely popular Marvel franchise. Of course, this is far from Bale's first foray into the world of superheroes, with the actor having portrayed the DC icon Batman in director Christopher Nolan's seminal trilogy.

At present, it is not known which character Bale will be portraying, but his co-star, Tessa Thompson, has previously revealed that he will be stepping into the role of the villain. "Christian Bale is going to play our villain which is going to be fantastic," Thompson said.

As is often the case in these circumstances, the internet has since exploded with rumours and speculation as to who exactly Bale might be playing in the fourth big screen outing for everyone's favourite hammer-wielding Asgardian. Many fans are hoping to see the actor play the much-beloved character, Beta Ray Bill, a demon-horse looking monster who himself becomes Thor after proving himself worthy of wielding Mjölnir.

Writer Jason Aaron, who's much-celebrated comic book Thor run is expected to be a major influence on Thor: Love and Thunder, has other ideas, believing that Bale is perfectly suited to play Dario Agger, the vicious chief executive of the big-bad Roxxon Corporation. Dario Agger is driven only by greed and his desire to make as much money as possible, regardless of the effects on the environment, often using his vast resources to pay for lobbyists and lawyers in order to exploit and pollute without consequence. His recklessness has often led to him having run-ins with the likes of S.H.I.E.L.D. and, of course, the God of Thunder. Oh, and as if that weren't bad enough, he can also transform into a legendary Minotaur.

Not only does Bale fit the role incredibly well from a visual perspective, but the character first appeared in Thor: God of Thunder #19, near the beginning of Aaron's comic run with the Asgardian superhero. So, the smart money is on Bale suiting up as Agger.

While not much is yet known about Thor: Love and Thunder, returning star Natalie Portman has revealed several clues over the last few weeks. "It's going to be really silly and funny, and great. We've got Taika Waititi... He's wonderful, so I'm very excited to just be with all of them," Portman said of the tone of the movie.

The actress has even confirmed that she will indeed wield the coveted hammer, Mjölnir, in the movie with the actress proclaiming proudly, "I do, I do," after being asked whether Foster gets to take the weapon as her own.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. Directed by Taika Waititi from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale. This comes to us from YouTube channel KobieThatcher.