After announcing to her fans in August that she was expecting her second child, Christina Ricci has once again taken her fanbase by surprise after sharing shots of her wedding on her social media accounts. Ricci only recently settled her divorce from ex-husband James Heerdegen, with whom she has a seven year old son, so along with the reveal that she is expecting a baby with her new partner, now husband, Mark Hampton, the addition of a wedding in the mix was not something that the star had hinted about at all in her previous posts.

Of course, since the Covid pandemic, when many paparazzi and reporter have been prevented from following every move made by Hollywood stars, there has been a surge in the number of secret pregnancies and weddings being announced by celebrities when they have been ready to share the news, rather than by tabloid newspapers the instant it happens. Scarlett Johansson, Amber Heard and Ewan McGregor have all managed to welcome new members to their families without many even being aware that a baby was even on the cards, while others such as Bo Derek, Mark Ronson, Elizabeth Olsen and Don Cheadle have all managed to get hitched to their partners without media scrutiny.

Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton both shared images of the intimate wedding on their respective Instagram accounts, and confirmed that they were now Mr. & Mrs. For Ricci, the quiet affair was probably something of an unusual event, as having been a huge star as a child, with roles in Mermaids - her film debut alongside Cher and Winona Ryder - Casper and The Addams Family, she has always been subjected to Hollywood reporters following her moves. With numerous hit movies such as Sleepy Hollow, The Opposite of Sex, Monster, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Black Snake Moan among others on her resume, she will make her next onscreen appearance in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

When Netflix announced that Tim Burton would be bringing Addams Family series Wednesday to Netflix, Ricci's fans started a petition to get the former star of the role on board the project. While it would have been a huge bit of fan service to see Ricci take on some role in the series, and reuniting with Sleepy Hollow director Tim Burton, the fan suggestion that she could play Morticia was knocked on the head when the part was given to Catherine Zeta-Jones.

However, Ricci is certainly not short of roles at the moment, as following her appearance in The Matrix Resurrections, she will also take the lead in Monstrous playing a "a traumatized woman fleeing from her abusive ex-husband with her 7-year-old son. In their new, remote sanctuary they find they have a bigger, more terrifying monster to deal with." Next up is survival-horror series Yellowjackets, which sees "A team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness."

With all that, and a new husband and baby on the way, it is a busy time for the actress, and no doubt after this string of films she will be looking to take a little break from the industry to spend time with her new arrival. The Matrix Resurrections arrives in theaters and on HBO Max from December 22nd.