Stephen King's Christine is getting rebooted. Originally a novel penned by King that was later adapted into a movie by John Carpenter, Christine is a simple horror story about a cursed car with a mind of its own. Nearly four decades after the first movie was released, a new movie adaptation has just entered the early stages of development at Sony Pictures and Blumhouse.

Bryan Fuller is on board to direct the new Christine, and word is his idea is to keep the remake set in the 80s and faithful to the source material. Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse alongside Vincenzo Natali and Steven Hoban. Peter Kang will oversee the project for Sony Pictures. It's not clear at this time if King is personally involved, and no additional information about the movie has yet been revealed.

Heading into Christine, Fuller comes with some experience as a filmmaker in the horror genre. He is very well known for adapting the story of The Silence of the Lambs cannibal Hannibal Lecter for the small screen series Hannibal with Mads Mikkelsen in the role. Fuller has also worked on other acclaimed shows like Dead Like Me, Wonderfalls, Pushing Daisies, and American Gods, as well as the Star Trek shows Voyager and Deep Space Nine. More recently, he co-created Star Trek: Discovery for CBS All Access/Paramount+.

Christine, the 1983 movie adaptation, was penned by Bill Phillips and is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. It follows Arnie Cunningham (Keith Gordon), a bullied teenager whose life forever changes when he comes into possession of a 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine. Not only does the car seem to have a life of its own, but it gets particularly possessive of Arnie, revving up to get back at those who do the teenager harm.

Widely regarded as one of John Carpenter's best works, Christine has long been one of the most popular movies of the 1980s. It also serves as one of the most well-regarded adaptations of a Stephen King book. Along with Keith Gordon in the lead, the movie also stars John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul, Robert Prosky, and Harry Dean Stanton. Also appearing in smaller roles in the movie were Roberts Blossom and Kelly Preston.

While there's never been any kind of a sequel, King did once speak about the possibility. In a 2001 interview with Randy Lofficier, King made it clear that he was not excited about the idea of doing Christine II, though that doesn't mean he didn't have a vague concept for it.

"God, I don't want to go back through that again!" King exclaimed at the time. "Once was enough! All I can think of would be if the parts are recycled, you'd end up with this sort of homicidal Cuisinart, or something like that! That would be kind of nice!"

There still isn't much else that has been divulged about the Christine remake, and no release date has yet been set by Sony Pictures and Blumhouse. In the meantime, we can certainly expect this news to draw a variety of opinions from horror fans, as is the case any time a reboot of a classic movie is announced. Fortunately, with a talent like Fuller at the helm, it seems to be in good hands. This news comes to us from Deadline.