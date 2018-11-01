Netflix has released a second full-length trailer for their holiday party comedy The Christmas Chronicles. Kurt Russell stars as the coolest Santa Claus ever, and he'll definitely get you into the yuletide spirit with his magical reindeer and grumpy old man wit. There have been plenty of on-screen Santa Claus over the years, but Kurt Russell might actually be the real deal.

Netflix isn't even sporting any other cast members for this late November release. Their entire promotional campaign cast list just reads, 'Starring Kurt Russell as Santa Claus'. Cause really, that's all anyone needs to get on board with this crazy comedy fantasy which will have you feeling like a kid. Unless you are a kid. Then it will have you bouncing off the walls on a post-Halloween sugar rush.

Chris Columbus, the guy behind such 80s gems as Gremlins and The Goonies, not to mention the guy who directed the first two Harry Potter movies and the first two Home Alone movies, is behind The Christmas Chronicles as a producer, so you know it's filled with a special kind of cookies and milk magic that only he can conjure. He's working alongside producers Mark Radcliffe and Michael Barnathan. Clay Kaytis, the guy behind the first Angry Birds animated movie, directs what is sure to become the next big Christmas classic, working from a script by Matt Lieberman.

The Christmas Chronicles is a holiday adventure that tells the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa's arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa - as you've never seen him before - and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it's too late.

Director Clay Kaytis has this to say about his decision to cast Kurt Russell as Santa Claus.

"No one is better suited than Kurt Russell to bring our version of a rugged, charismatic, and hilarious Santa Claus to life. From our first meeting, he completely threw himself into this iconic role - and grew an impressive beard in the process. It has been a dream come true to work with Kurt in creating what I believe will be the new definition of Santa Claus for generations to come."

Producer Chris Columbus went onto say this.

"Kurt is the definitive Santa Claus. Charismatic, tough when needed with a wicked sense of humor. We're really excited for audiences to see his performance onscreen and hope The Christmas Chronicles becomes a timeless classic."

The Christmas Chronicles will launch globally on Netflix November 22. Check out the latest trailer featuring Kurt Russell as the most badass Santa ever, and then count down the days until you can stream this delicious looking holiday treat.