Family Matters stars Darius McCrary and Kellie Shanygne Williams are reuniting for a new Christmas movie this year, and once again, the two will be playing siblings. Classic television fans may remember McCrary and Williams very well from their roles as Eddie and Laura Winslow on the popular '90s sitcom, which ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998. Over two decades later, the on-screen sitcoms will again be sharing the screen, this time for the holiday movie Christmas in Carolina.

Per the synopsis: "After losing her parents in a car accident, Elle (Joslyn Y. Hall of 'Atlanta'), a career-driven investment banker has given up on finding love and the Christmas spirit until she meets Wesley (David L. Rowell of Com-pli-cat-ed), a former NBA player and CEO of a small marketing firm. Impetuously, Wesley invites Elle home for Christmas in South Carolina with his mother and uncle (Williams and McCrary). Hesitantly, Elle accepts and is thrown for a loop when she falls in love and finds the spirit of Christmas again."

A Perfect Strangers spinoff, Family Matters primarily followed the Winslows, a family living in Chicago. Along with McCrary's Eddie and Williams' Laura, the sitcom also followed father Carl (Reginald VelJohnson), mother Harriette (Jo Marie Payton, Judyann Elder), daughter Judy (Jaimee Foxworth), and grandmother Estelle (Rosetta LeNoire). Famously, the series is also known for featuring Jaleel White as Steve Urkel, the annoying neighbor of the Winslows who became one of pop culture's most beloved icons in the '90s. Family Matters is also considered to be one of the most popular sitcoms of all time.

In recent years, there has also been talk of a Family Matters reboot. Given the successful 5-season run of the Full House sequel series Fuller House on Netflix, it's certainly a possibility. Last year, Darius McCrary addressed the rumors of a potential reboot, revealing that he'd spoken with Jaleel White and other original cast members about the concept. VelJohnson also spoke about a return to the role of Carl Winslow last year, feeling it would do well as fans still recognize him everywhere he goes. "So, people still love that show very much and if it comes back I'll be ready," VelJohnson told ComicBook.com.

Since Family Matters, McCrary has taken on a variety of movie roles. He provided the voice of Jazz in the live-action Transformers movie in 2007, and also had parts in titles like Next Day Air, 35 and Ticking, and Saw VI. On the small screen, he also had regular roles on the shows Freedom, The Young and the Restless, and Monogamy. As for Kellie Shanygne Williams, she had a recurring role on the TV series What About Joan along with other parts in shows like Girlfriends and The Parkers. She also created the Kellie William Program with Jeff Rawluk, a program providing students in Washington D.C. the chance to produce a television show to air on local cable.

Christmas in Carolina will be released on demand and digital outlets on Nov. 1 by Legacy Distribution. Peggy Williams directs using a screenplay by Stacie Davis, and the project was shot on location in South Carolina. The official trailer comes to us from Legacy Distribution on YouTube.