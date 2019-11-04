Four Christmas movies are coming this week. The Halloween decorations are still hanging and the candy isn't even close to being finished yet. However, it seems that we get ready for Christmas earlier and earlier each year as big business tries to find ways for consumers to spend more money. Department stores are already breaking out the Holiday music, even though we haven't gotten to Thanksgiving. And now we'll have to face some yuletide cheer on both the big and small screen.

Last Christmas is coming to theaters this weekend starting Friday, November 8. Klaus, Netflix's first original feature length animated movie, will also be opening in limited theaters this Friday before making its streaming debut November 15. Let It Snow is another new original Netflix movie debuting this week, starting November 8. We also have Christmas Jars in theaters today, November 4, for a one-day only screening.

if that wasn't enough, Disney's Noelle will premiere on November 12 with the launch of Disney+ in the U.S. That's not even counting Holiday in the Wild, which opened in theaters over the weekend, just one day after Halloween.

Disney+ is getting ready to launch next week, so we'll have to wait a few extra days for Noelle, which was originally slated to be released this weekend. Disney thought it would be better to save it for their big streaming debut. Noelle stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as the children of Santa Claus and it will more than likely end up becoming a Christmas favorite for some, but couldn't it wait for a December release date? You know, the month that Christmas actrually takes place in? Disney does like to jump the gun on the Holidays, especially with the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland getting its Nightmare Before Christmas makeover in September.

Last Christmas is the biggest Holiday release coming our way, even if it looks like a Netflix original. It stars Game of Thrones favorite Emilia Clarke alongside Henry Golding. The movie's title is taken from the iconic George Michael Christmas song of the same name, which means we'll probably be hearing this one a lot more than usual, and a lot earlier than we're used to. Clarke recently revealed that the movie was shot last Christmas in London late at night to avoid all of the tourists. The actress also sings in the movie, which she says took a lot of courage. She had this to say about singing on the set.

"Oh, it was incredibly nerve-wracking, because I care so much about singing, and I'm genuinely at my happiest when I am singing. However: Doing it on camera in front of a lot of people, and doing it, you know, with George's perfect song was - every time before I sing I just think I'm getting tonsillitis, or my throat is closing up or something. So it took a lot of courage, but I got there."

We also have Klaus opening in theaters this Friday to spread more early Holiday cheer. It's an animated family movie that stars J.K. Simmons and Jason Schwartzman. Simmons recently revealed that he was a mall Santa at one point in his life. Simmons takes on the role of Santa in the movie and says he did not bring any of his previous experience into the recording booth with him this time around. "I was attracted to this idea based on the script and the familiarity of Klaus, that character. But it's a very different take on it that I found really appealing," says the actor.

Netflix even has their Let It Snow debuting this Friday on the streaming platform. In this romantic comedy centered around a big holiday party, an epic snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, bringing together a group of highschool students. They soon find their friendships and love lives colliding, and on Christmas morning, nothing will be the same ever again.

Then, playing in theaters across the country for one day only, it's Christmas Jars, based on the novel by Jason Wright. It tells the story of reporter Hope Jensen, who uncovers the secret behind "Christmas Jars", which are apparently jars filled with money and given anonymously to people in need. The phenomenon has changed countless lives, and the movie will hopefully inspire the tradition for years to come.

Releasing Christmas movies in November is nothing new, but they tend to come out towards the middle of the month. Home Alone hit theaters on November 16th, while Christmas Vacation stayed in its lane and opened on December 1st. There are a few outliers to these release dates. Die Hard came out in July 1988 and Gremlins opened in June 1984. Christmas is great, but Halloween was just a few days ago. It'd be nice to decompress after that and wait for December to come along before the Christmas lights come out.