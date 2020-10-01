Dolly Parton will be ringing in the holidays this year with a new Christmas musical on Netflix, appropriately starring as an angel in the movie. Known for appearing in multiple Christmas specials and TV movies over the years, the Grammy-winning singer took to Twitter to announce her next holiday project. Dubbed Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, the holiday musical will debut on Netflix on Nov. 22. Parton also released the official poster for the movie, revealing some of the other cast members.

"Christmas on the Square is more than just a song...it's also a musical! Watch my newest movie, directed by Debbie Allen and starring Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis and so many other talented folks," Dolly Parton posted on Twitter, including the key art for the movie.

Debbie Allen directed and choreographed Christmas on the Square. The movie stars Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Matthew Johnson and Selah Kimbro Jones.

In the Netflix movie, "Regina Fuller (Baranski), a wealthy and unpleasant woman, returns to her small hometown in the wake of her father's death to evict everyone right before the holiday season. Following an encounter with an angel (Parton), a rekindling of an old romance and stories from the local community, she has a change of heart."

Parton has been starring in Christmas specials for over 50 years, dating back to An Old-Time Country Christmas in 1969. Though she would go on to appear in a wide variety of other television shows and movies ever since, many of her fans are particularly fond of her Christmas TV specials. In the '80s, she would star alongside Kenny Rogers and Bob Hope in separate holiday specials along with starring in the classic Christmas movie A Smoky Mountain Christmas. In recent years, Parton has been back at it with the new specials A Country Christmas Story, Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, and last year's Hallmark movie Christmas at Dollywood.

Maybe the news of Parton releasing a new Christmas movie this year can help ease the pain of having one with Betty White pushed back to next year. Originally, White was set to star in a new holiday movie for Lifetime that would have premiered on the network this holiday season. The untitled movie will star White as a woman who assists Santa Claus impersonators be the best that they can be, and she just very well may be Mrs. Claus herself. Production on the movie has since been postponed to 2020 due to health and safety concerns for White.

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square is set to begin streaming on Netflix on Nov. 22. The movie will also feature 14 original songs by Parton. Ahead of the premiere date's announcement, the nine-time Grammy award winner also released the song "Christmas on the Square" from her upcoming album A Holly Dolly Christmas, her first holiday album release in 30 years. The album will be available for purchase on Oct. 2. This news comes to us from Variety.