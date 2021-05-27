Sir Christopher Lee and Vincent Price would both be celebrating their shared birthday today if they were still here, and fans everywhere are paying tribute to the late horror legends. Though Lee's career spanned decades and included many amazing performances, horror fans particularly appreciate his classic portrayals of Count Dracula in the Hammer Horror movies. Meanwhile, Price is best known for his unique look and personality, as seen in a variety of classic horror titles.

Fans outside of the horror genre are also honoring Christopher Lee. Including a photo from the set of a Bond movie, the James Bond Twitter account posted: "Today we remember Christopher Lee on what would have been his 99th birthday. Here he is on the set of The Man With the Golden Gun with co-star Maud Adams."

Today we remember Christopher Lee on what would have been his 99th birthday. Here he is on the set of THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN GUN with co-star Maud Adams. pic.twitter.com/dNOTW3tXvw — James Bond (@007) May 27, 2021

Looking at his performance in the Star Wars universe, another fan wrote: "Remembering the man who bought Count Dooku to life. Celebrate Christopher Lee with us today, on what would have been his 99th birthday."

Remembering the man who bought Count Dooku to life. Celebrate Christopher Lee with us today, on what would have been his 99th birthday. pic.twitter.com/H11r9FyMEJ — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) May 27, 2021

"Christopher Lee's Dooku is underrated AF," added another sci-fi fan. "Most Sith are sadistic sugar daddies or menacing badasses, but Dooku always felt different. A fallen Jedi disillusioned with the Republic, Dooku felt real with his ideals, but lost in his methods. I miss Christopher Lee."

Christopher Lee’s Dooku is underrated AF. Most Sith are sadistic sugar daddies or menacing badasses, but Dooku always felt different. A fallen Jedi disillusioned with the Republic, Dooku felt real with his ideals, but lost in his methods. I miss Christopher Lee pic.twitter.com/pvZI6HVFVO — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) May 27, 2021

Reflecting on everything Lee had to offer, another fan said, "Today is Christopher Lee's Birthday. From Dracula, to Saruman, to Count Dooku you were an absolute legend and are missed every single day."

Today is Christopher Lee's Birthday. From Dracula, to Saruman, to Count Dooku you were an absolute legend and are missed every single day — Zojalyx (@Zojalyx) May 27, 2021

Horror fans who love Lee's classic performance as Dracula are also paying tribute to fellow horror legend Vincent Price. If he were still here, Price would be celebrating his 110th birthday, but he passed away in 1993. The two actors were actually rather close friends, and Marshall Julius honored them both by posting a video of Price paying tribute to Lee on This Is Your Life.

"We once celebrated our birthdays together in the Chamber of Horrors..." In this frightfully fun vintage clip, mellifluous Vincent Price pays tribute to Birthday Buddy Christopher Lee on TV's This is Your Life (1974). pic.twitter.com/jFDwMLhJMb — Marshall Julius: Vintage Geek! (@MarshallJulius) May 27, 2021

"Name a more iconic duo," reads a separate tweet from Arrow Films, including an image of the two actors together.

Name a more iconic duo.#BOTD, two veterans of cinema, Christopher Lee & Vincent Price pic.twitter.com/8hb9cLGa3w — ArrowFilmsVideo (@ArrowFilmsVideo) May 27, 2021

Someone else tweeted, "Happy birthday to my horror kings, Christopher Lee and Vincent Price!"

Happy birthday to my horror kings, Christopher Lee and Vincent Price! pic.twitter.com/k8ixE489RX — Katie Carter (@katiel_carter) May 27, 2021

Another fan of Price adds, "Today is the birthday (1911) of one of my favorite horror actors, Vincent Price. I adored him and his movies as a kid watching them in reruns on Saturday afternoons."

Today is the birthday (1911) of one of my favorite horror actors, Vincent Price. I adored him and his movies as a kid watching them in reruns on Saturday afternoons. pic.twitter.com/m4s8xXb69J — Stephen A. Rhodes (@StephenARhodes) May 27, 2021

Also recognizing the birthday of another horror legend, Peter Cushing, whose birthday was the day before, another fan posted an image of the three actors and wrote, "Happy Heavenly Birthday, Christopher Lee and Vincent Price! And Peter Cushing's was yesterday. No really."

Happy Heavenly Birthday, Christopher Lee and Vincent Price! And Peter Cushing's was yesterday. No really. #TCMPartypic.twitter.com/pIcWo7212R — Sister Celluloid (@sistercelluloid) May 27, 2021

In any case, today seems to be a perfect day to honor Lee and Price, as well as Cushing, by revisiting some of their classic movie performances. Each can be considered a pioneer of the horror genre, and they will forever be especially loved and missed by fans of their movies. May they all continue to rest in peace as their respective legacies shine on forever. You can see many more tribute posts in honor of the actors' birthdays on Twitter.

I hope Christopher Lee, Vincent Price, and Peter Cushing had joint birthday parties pic.twitter.com/Zr8PNPRkAU — Jesse Stuart She/Her (@SisterQuill) May 27, 2021

Happy birthday Vincent Price ???????? pic.twitter.com/bKQkaoPNdF — Kiaya Lacy ???????? (@KiayaLacy) May 27, 2021

Happy birthday to Christopher Lee, Vincent Price, @DavidAGenPro and @breannimator! Genre film favors this birth date. — Tristan Risk (@littlemissrisk) May 27, 2021