The Untitled Christopher Nolan Project will reportedly involve the time continuum. The level of secrecy surrounding Nolan's next movie is pretty astounding. Actor Robert Pattinson, who stars in this enigma, recently admitted he had to read the script in a locked room and was not able to take a copy home with him. While Pattinson was not able to talk about anything having to do with the Nolan project, he did say what he read was "unreal." Excitement is starting to build for Nolan's new mysterious movie as the details slowly start coming forward.

Time is something Christopher Nolan has gone over more than once in his career, so it makes sense he would be returning to that theme again for the still untitled movie. However, it is unclear how the time continuum will be addressed this time around. After being described as a romantic adventure and being disproven, the movie was then described as an "action blockbuster." However, it has changed yet again and is now being described "as a globe-trotting adventure that has shades of the mind-bending nature of Inception but does involve the time continuum."

It had been previously rumored that the tone of Christopher Nolan's next project is a cross between Alfred Hitchcock's classic North By Northwest and Inception. Nolan is heavily influenced by Hitchcock, so one could easily see something like this occurring. But Warner Bros. already came out and said that description was not true. Also, even if there is some validity to that, it may be far too simple a way to describe what this movie will be. Hopefully we won't have to wait too much longer to find out what exactly Nolan is planning to do with this thing.

Christopher Nolan will be working with editor Jennifer Lame on his mystery project, who last worked on horror hit Hereditary. Nolan usually works with editor Lee Smith and has collaborated with him since 2005's Batman Begins. The duo went on to work on The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, and Dunkirk. Smith is currently unavailable because he is working on Sam Mendes' 1917, a World War I epic. Lame usually works with Noah Baumbach and is used to working on smaller projects, so this should make for an interesting pairing when all is said and done.

In addition to Robert Pattinson, Christopher Nolan's next movie stars John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki. Since the story is being kept under wraps, so are the roles of the lead actors, which means there's not a whole lot to go off of there. Since casting is underway, one can imagine production will begin soon, which should end up giving us a better understanding of what Nolan is secretly working on. Regardless, even if we don't learn anything by the time the movie hits theaters in 2020, fans are still going to be lined up to see what the director has come up with. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Jennifer Lame and movie description news.