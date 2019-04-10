Robert Pattinson says Christopher Nolan's New Movie is nearly the length of three movies. We're largely in the dark about Nolan's highly anticipated new project, but details are slowly starting to come together. Pattinson was recently announced as one of the stars of the movie, along with John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki, and he recently revealed he was not able to take a copy of the script home and was only able to read it in a locked room, which is some Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm-type secrecy tactics.

In a new interview promoting High Life, Robert Pattinson briefly brought up the Christopher Nolan movie, which he is happy to be working on. After previously revealing the secrecy surrounding the project, Pattinson is shedding some light on what the movie will be like. He had this to say about working with important directors and Nolan's next movie.

"As an actor, the only bit of control is whether or not you're doing a movie. Working with these important directors makes you feel more secure in the choices you're making. Like, I'm doing a big movie with Christopher Nolan after this. It's the craziest thing I've seen in years. It's the length of three movies."

The mysterious new movie is only being described as an action blockbuster for the moment, with Robert Pattinson now claiming it's the "craziest thing" he has seen in years. As far as length is concerned, just what exactly is Pattinson comparing it to? Christopher Nolan's longest movie is Interstellar, which clocks in at two hours and 49 minutes, so we could be seeing something quite a bit longer than that. Whatever the case may be, we're all excited to see what Nolan has been working on.

In addition to the "action blockbuster" tag, Christopher Nolan's next movie is currently being described "as a globe-trotting adventure that has shades of the mind-bending nature of Inception but does involve the time continuum." This is something that was talked about a lot in Interstellar, so it will be interesting to see what Nolan is going to do this time around with the theory, if he is really revisiting the subject. With that being said, the director is probably pretty happy to see the first picture of a black hole which was released today.

Christopher Nolan is known for pushing boundaries, so one can guess his next movie is going to be pretty crazy with a lot of twists and turns. If the movie is really going back to the space-time continuum, one has to wonder if he is collaborating with physicist Kip Thorne, who worked with him very closely on Interstellar, providing the mathematical equations for the stunning image what a black hole could look like if it were viewed up close. Hopefully some more details will drop shortly. The interview with Robert Pattinson was originally conducted by AZ Central.