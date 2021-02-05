We've just lost a true Hollywood icon as legendary actor Christopher Plummer has sadly passed away. The actor's family has confirmed that Plummer died peacefully at his home in Connecticut with his wife and best friend for 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. An exact cause of death wasn't revealed. Plummer was 91 years old.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," said Lout Pitt, Plummer's manager of 46 years, said in a statement. "He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

Born in Toronto in 1929, Plummer's career in entertainment spans 75 years. He started acting while attending the High School of Montreal and studied the craft as an apprentice with the Montreal Repertory Theatre. By the mid-1940s, he was performing regularly on stage, which includes a prominent role in Jean Cocteau's La Machine infernale at the age of 18. He would make his Broadway debut in 1953 in the show The Starcross Story.

Plummer also started to appear on television and in movies in the 1950s. He made his movie debut in the 1958 movie Stage Struck and would go on to play dozens of other major movie roles in the coming years. Plummer is particularly known for playing historical figures in different projects, such as Commodus in The Fall of the Roman Empire, Mike Wallace in The Insider, Kaiser Wilhelm II in The Exception, and famously replacing Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty in All the Money in the World.

One of Plummer's most celebrated roles came in 1965 when he played Captain Von Trapp musical The Sound of Music, starring opposite Julie Andrews. Though he enjoyed working with Andrews, Plummer was not very fond of his role in The Sound of Music for many years, but after decades of distancing himself from the role, Plummer reunited with the full cast on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010.

An accomplished actor, Plummer's many awards include a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Beginners, two Primetime Emmy Awards for Arthur Hailey's the Moneychangers and Madeline, and Tony Awards for Cyrano and Barrymore. Plummer has also appeared in movies like Malcolm X, A Beautiful Mind, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. More recently, he was featured in Rian Johnson's 2019 movie Knives Out as part of a large ensemble cast. We last saw the actor last year when he appeared as a video clue presenter for the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament.

Our thoughts go out to Plummer's wife, Elaine, along with the rest of his family and friends at this time. As one of the all-time greatest actors we've ever seen in Hollywood, it's certain that Plummer will always be remembered. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from Deadline.