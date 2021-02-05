The entertainment world is paying tribute to an iconic actor today. The legendary Christopher Plummer passed away at his home in Connecticut at the age of 91. Plummer is probably best-known for his performance as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, though there are plenty of more roles that gained him a lot of attention. He earned Academy Award nominations for The Last Station and All the Money in the World, before taking home a statue in 2012 for Beginners.

In addition to the aforementioned movies, Christopher Plummeralso starred in Knives Out, A Beautiful Mind, Malcolm X, 12 Monkeys and numerous others. Lou Pitt, Plummer's manager of 46 years, says, "Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words." You can read what else Pitt had to say about his friend below.

"He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

Dan Rather tweeted, "'Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow, bloom and grow forever.' RIP Christopher Plummer. You lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art. My thoughts are with your family and friends." In addition to his big screen roles, Plummer was also active on the stage, where he often wrote. He and Sir Neville Marriner even rearranged Shakespeare's Henry V with Sir William Walton's music as a concert piece, which was later recorded with the Marriner's chamber orchestra.

Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted, "The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for Beginners. He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp." Elijah Wood said, "So sad to hear that Christopher Plummer has passed. What a legend." In addition to his Academy Award, Plummer was also honored with Tony awards, and Primetime Emmy awards. He was nominated for a Grammy in 1986 for E.T.A. Hoffmann/Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker, though he did not win.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim tweeted also paid tribute to Christopher Plummer. He tweeted, "One of the many reasons to love Christopher Plummer. We watched The Sound Of Music so much when I was a boy that he and the Von Trapps felt like family. Rest In Peace, legend." Joseph Gordon-Levitt said, "Christopher Plummer... one of the greats," and posted a heart emoji. There will be a lot more tributes to Christopher Plummer on the way as people begin to process his loss. For now, the world will be enjoying the stamp he left on it through his lifelong work on the stage and big screen.

We're saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer’s passing. His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.♥️ pic.twitter.com/hDV3q1opzJ — The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) February 5, 2021

Truly one of the world’s greatest. I had the thrill of seeing his Iago opposite James Earl Jones’ Othello. Unforgettable. Rest In Peace sir. ♥️ #christopherplummerhttps://t.co/hk6IRRIQ0r — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) February 5, 2021

One of the many reasons to love #ChristopherPlummer.

We watched the #SoundOfMusic so much when I was a boy that he and the Von Trapps felt like family. Rest In Peace, legend. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Nc1EfvFQ7q — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer... one of the greats. <3 pic.twitter.com/Nv0ANVQeWf — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" to Harlan Thrombey in "Knives Out." He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for "Beginners." He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mu6KRJTk7P — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2021

“Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow, bloom and grow forever.” RIP Christopher Plummer. You lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art. My thoughts are with your family and friends. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 5, 2021

Julie Andrews & Christopher Plummer (Rosie O'donnell interview 2000/01/21) https://t.co/J4Pqwkkvn8 via @YouTube - heartbroken 💔- - rest in peace captain von trap #christopherplummerRIP — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 5, 2021

Rest In Peace Christopher Plummer and love to Amanda. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) February 5, 2021

RIP Christopher Plummer. — Jay Baruchel 🇨🇦 (@BaruchelNDG) February 5, 2021

Nooooo 😩 not Christopher Plummer. What a legend. He was so brilliant in The Beginners. What an ACTOR. Rest In Peace 💔 — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) February 5, 2021

Pixar remembers Christopher Plummer, who as Charles Muntz in Up, taught us that “adventure is out there.” Rest in peace, good friend. pic.twitter.com/FzvjPeVraf — Pixar (@Pixar) February 5, 2021

RIP to the legendary Christopher Plummer. So many incredible, iconic performances. pic.twitter.com/rgfRQXxPWN — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) February 5, 2021

A full life and a great career, #ChristopherPlummer leaves behind a wonderful and evocative autobiography, “In Spite of myself” https://t.co/X1kwsQ8PiI — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer. A legend. How many can say they gave great performances across 7 different decades? His roles are unforgettable - but a small piece of me will always remember seeing him first as Reverend Whirley in Dragnet when I was a kid. RIP to an icon. pic.twitter.com/gH54nXgeTE — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) February 5, 2021

A true artist, a veritable black cat of a man👏fantastic run #ChristopherPlummer 1929-2021 pic.twitter.com/xBppuOeSHf — Maxwell Caulfield (@maxcaulfield) February 5, 2021

Remembering the incredible Christopher Plummer, a magnetic talent, stage and screen legend, and Canadian icon, who has passed away at the age of 91.



Rest in peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5fsTTEABJJ — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) February 5, 2021

One of the sexiest things I’ve ever seen on tv. Godspeed, Christopher Plummer. pic.twitter.com/V8OKneZchV — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 5, 2021