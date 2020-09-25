Superman star Christopher Reeve would have turned 68 today, and friend Meryl Streep is remembering the late actor and his wife Dana in an emotional video posted online by their charity group, the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. For decades, the group has worked to find treatments and cures for paralysis from spinal cord injuries and other neurological disorders. Though the Reeves are no longer with us, Streep encourages people to donate to the cause, detailing how important the organization's mission is to the Reeve family.

In honor of Christopher Reeve's birthday, Meryl Streep, a close friend of Chris and Dana Reeve, shares a special birthday message of hope and love. "They were glamorous, beautiful, vital people. And when slammed by adversity, they became, not glamorous, but sort of… glorious." pic.twitter.com/NZjxqWXdCm — Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation (@ReeveFoundation) September 25, 2020

"There are certain stars that we count on never to dim, never to be extinguished, no matter how murky the sky or thick the cloud cover in November, we count on them to shine through, give us inspiration from far, far, far away," Streep says of Christopher and Dana Reeve.

The Oscar-winning actress adds, "And it's beyond this amazing foundation that they worked so tirelessly to create, and with its outreach and its research, but it was the inspiration and instruction that they gave us by their example on how to make your life count. They were blessed with so much, and when it was taken away, they just gave even more."

Streep concludes her tribute video by asking viewers to donate to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. "I want to salute all the people that the foundation has helped over the years, many of whom Chris and Dana never even got the chance to meet. In honor of their memory, I ask you to give generously," Meryl Streep explains.

Reeve might be best known for playing the Man of Steel in four Superman movies, establishing himself as one of the greatest actors to ever portray the superhero. In 1995, he was left quadriplegic after a horse riding accident paralyzed him from the neck down. After the accident, Reeve continued to work in show business as an actor and director, though he also wanted to help others who've found themselves in similar situations by launching the Christopher Reeve Foundation. Reeve helped raise millions in funding towards research and quality-of-life grants until he passed away in 2004.

When Reeve passed away, his wife Dana assumed chairmanship of the Christopher Reeve Foundation. The following year, Dana was diagnosed with lung cancer, and she died later in 2006 at the age of 44. A year after her death, the Foundation officially changed the name of the organization to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. Christopher's children Matthew and Alexandra are currently listed as members of the board of directors at the Foundation's official website.

To find out more about the group and to donate to the cause, you can visit the official website at ChristopherReeve.org. The website details their mission along with upcoming events and other ways to get involved. It would seem that Christopher and Dana would both be very proud to see their work continue with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation still going strong, helping to positively change the lives of millions. This news comes to us from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation on Twitter.