Christopher Walken has never owned a computer or a smartphone. In addition, the iconic actor has never sent an email or even a text message. Technology is around us 24/7, though some are still doing their best to avoid it and go about their lives without it. Walken is one such person who does not seem to think that he is missing out on anything without a computer or smartphone, though there are more than a few people who would disagree.

Don't expect Christopher Walken to do a Q&A from his personal Instagram account any time soon. The actor revealed in a new interview with Stephen Colbert that he has never owned a computer or smartphone, though he is familiar with them. "Somebody had to come and set this up because I don't have a cellphone or a computer," said Walken when asked about his Zoom setup for the interview. Colbert then asked if the lack of technology was a moral stance. The actor had this to say.

"No, no. I just got to it too late. I think I'm right at a certain age where it just passed me by. And I never got involved in it because it would be strange to have any 10-year-old be much better at it than I am."

Christopher Walken is 77-years old and believes that cellphones are a lot like watches. "If you need one, somebody else has got it," says Walken. "Sometimes on a movie they'll give me a cell phone, but it's more so that they can find me... like a tracking collar. If I want to use it, someone has to dial it for me, that kind of thing," he said. While he doesn't own a cell phone, Walken is certainly familiar with the fact that a phone can sometimes be a leash, with everybody able to contact someone at any time.

Christopher Walken went on to say, that he is not "morally, philosophically [or] emotionally opposed" to technology. Stephen Colbert then asked if he has ever sent an email. Walken replied, "No, never." 2020 has really found people relying on technology like never before. The computer and smartphones are used for people to work from home, socialize with friends and family, while also serving as the main entertainment hub while being stuck indoors.

Stephen Colbert continued the interview and asked Christopher Walken if there was anything in his house that people would be surprised by. As it turns out, he does: Muhammad Ali's boxing trunks. "He inscribed them," Walken revealed, adding that the legendary boxer also wrote the year 1971 and the phrase, "The real champ," inside. "When I got them, I had them framed and they've been there ever since," Walken said. The actor and boxer only met once, which was at a movie premiere. You can check out the whole interview with Christopher Walken above, thanks to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert YouTube channel.