Back in 2012, At a time when big-budget comic book movies like The Avengers were ruling the box-office, a small, found-footage style indie movie called Chronicle, about a group of teens who get superpowers from a mysterious meteor and went about violently misusing their powers, came out of nowhere to become a box-office smash, garnering critical acclaim and making stars out of two of its leads, Dane DeHaan and Michael B. Jordan. But despite the massive success, the director of the film Josh Trank recently revealed during an interview that he deliberately sabotaged the studio's attempts to get him to make Chronicle 2.

"I made it difficult for them to set up meetings. I was dodgy about stuff. I did a lot of sh***y things. Because I really didn't ever want to see Chronicle 2 happen. That was my worst nightmare. First of all, I'm not doing it. Second, if somebody else does it, then you know it's gonna be a piece of shit."

The script for the proposed Chronicle sequel was written by Max Landis, who had also written the script for the original film. Trank describes the new script as 'Fine', but having "nothing to do with why I wanted to do" the first movie. The storyline would have picked up after the events of the first film, this time focussing on a young girl who becomes obsessed with the surviving character from the original, Matt, and builds an 'Iron Man' style suit to become his equal. At which point things would have presumably gone south and Matt would have had another superpowered villain on his hands to deal with.

Anyone who has followed Josh Trank's career from the days of Chronicle is well-aware of the filmmaker's difficult relationship with movie studios. After working with Fox on the Fantastic Four reboot, Trank bitterly denounced the film on Twitter, and blamed the studio for making the final cut of the film the jumbled mess it was.

Josh Trank's attitude rubbed many people in the business the wrong way, leading to a long sabbatical from the public eye, only occasionally coming back out, like the time last year when he supported Martin Scorsese's dismissive views of superhero movies in general, despite having begun and ended his career with films in that genre.

But now Josh Trank is back with a new film, Capone, starring Tom Hardy in the lead role of the aging gangster. The trailer for the movie offers a glimpse at the last days of Capone's life as he looks back on his violently colorful past, and deals with syphilis and dementia eating away at his mind and body.

Hopefully, Trank will have better luck with his career moving forward, as the memories of his take on Fantastic Four are consigned to the past, especially with the superhero team gearing up to make their fresh live-action debut in the MCU with a new set of actors and storylines. This news comes from Polygon.