Now that The Chronicles of Narnia: The Silver Chair has a filmmaker in place, with Joe Johnston set to direct, the producers are shifting their focus to casting. A new report reveals that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has been offered the lead role of Jill Pole in The Silver Chair. While it's unclear if the young actress is considering this offer or not, it seems clear that this project will take a much different approach than the first Narnia movie, 2005's The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, which cast then-unknown actors as the young child stars.

Thanks to her breakout role as Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown may be one of the most popular and in-demand child stars in the world, which she has already parlayed into one huge movie role. She joined the cast of Godzilla 2 back in January, which will serve as her feature film debut, playing Madison Russell, the daughter of Vera Farmiga's Dr. Emma Russell and Kyle Chandler's Mark Russell. This new report says it's possible that the young actress may have already passed on the role, but that has yet to be confirmed at this time.

Producer Mark Gordon revealed in January 2016 that Silver Chair will reboot the Narnia franchise, which falls in line with the actual C.S. Lewis book, set decades after the events of The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader in the land of Narnia, although in Earth time, only one year has passed. The Silver Chair story centers on Jill Pole and the other lead character, Eustace Scrubb, who are both sent by Aslan to investigate the disappearance of King Caspian X's only son, Prince Rilian.

Producer Mark Gordon has been developing this project since 2013, when he teamed up with The C.S. Lewis Company to develop The Silver Chair. Screenwriter David Magee (Life of Pi) came aboard to write the script in December 2013, although there hadn't been much movement on the project until director Joe Johnston came aboard back in April. The Mark Gordon Company is producing alongside TriStar, although the Sony Pictures-based TriStar hasn't announced a release date quite yet. Still, after more than four long years in development, it seems The Silver Chair is finally back on the right track.

The movie may also prove to be bittersweet, with director Joe Johnston revealing this is his last movie after quite the storied career. Still, if he get get this new rebooted franchise off and running, then it will certainly be a strong way to close out an iconic career. Disney released the first two movies in the Chronicles of Narnia franchise, 2005's The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe ($291.7 million domestic, $745 million worldwide) and 2008's Prince Caspian ($141.6 million domestic, $419.6 million worldwide), with 20th Century Fox taking over with 2010's The Voyage of the Dawn Treader ($104.3 million domestic, $415.6 million worldwide). The news on Millie Bobby Brown's potential casting originated from That Hashtag Show.