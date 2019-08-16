Shout! Factory pays homage to a legend with the November 19 Shout Select release of Chuck Berry Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll (Collector's Edition) on DVD, and for the first time ever, on Blu-ray™.

The unforgettable life and music of legendary rock pioneer Chuck Berry are celebrated in this landmark feature film, capturing a once-in-a-lifetime gathering of rock 'n' roll's finest! In 1986, Keith Richards invited a roster of brilliant musicians to honor Chuck Berry for an evening of music to commemorate Berry's 60th birthday, including performances by Eric Clapton, Robert Cray, Linda Ronstadt, Etta James, and Julian Lennon, along with archival footage of an unforgettable duet by Chuck and John Lennon!

This dynamite crowd pleaser from director Taylor Hackford (Ray, Against All Odds), and Stephanie Bennett, producer of Chuck Berry: Hail! Hail! Rock 'N' Roll and author of the new book "Johnny B. Bad: Chuck Berry and the Making of Hail! Hail! Rock 'N' Roll," will keep your toes tapping and your soul rocking all night long!

Chuck Berry Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll Special Features Include:

• Introduction by director Taylor Hackford

• 54 minutes of rehearsal footage

• The Reluctant Movie Star making-of documentary

• Trailer

• Witnesses to History documentary Parts 1 & 2

• "Chuckisms" - a collection of classic Chuck Berry remarks

• "The Burnt Scrapbook" - Chuck Berry reminisces over his musical memories with The Band's Robbie Robertson