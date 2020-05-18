Chuck E. Cheese has changed their name to Pasqually's Pizza & Wings on popular food delivery app Grubhub. Since most folks have been ordered to stay indoors, people have been having a lot of food delivered to their homes in an effort to stay safe. Restaurants are still struggling to keep their doors open, which makes it even weirder that a new business would open up with the exact same address as the local Chuck E. Cheese, along with the same description. So, what's going on here?

There are a lot of Chuck E. Cheese restaurants across the United States selling pizza and wings under the Pasqually's brand. For those who don't know, Pasqually is the drummer in the Chuck E. Cheesemusical group Munch's Make Believe Band, and also the "chef" at the restaurants. The Pasqually name has surfaced on the Grubhub app in California, Philadelphia, Illinois, and Texas. However, it's not because of our current events, at least according to the company.

In a statement from Chuck E. Cheese corporate headquarters, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings "shares" a kitchen with Mr. Cheese. They claim to use fresh, homemade pizza dough at the restaurant, which Chuck E. Cheese claims to do too. Basically, it's the same food with a different name, and not a new place to get wings and pizza. You can read the statement from the restaurant below.

"Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, named after another favorite member of Munch's Make Believe Band, shares kitchen space with the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, ensuring high-quality, fresh ingredients. Pasqually's Pizza & Wings' recipes use fresh, homemade pizza dough, just like Chuck E. Cheese, but it is a different pizza that features a thicker crust and extra sauce, giving consumers a more flavorful, more premium pizza experience. While Pasqually's Pizza & Wings recipes are currently only available for delivery, select items might be added to the Chuck E. Cheese menu in the future."

There's even a new logo for Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, which is definitely going for an adult crowd who have no idea about Chuck E. Cheese or their mustachioed chef. They promise that they are offering a "premium" pizza as opposed to the pizza they serve to kids.

This certainly seems like a way to trick people into ordering Chuck E. Cheese at home without knowing that it comes from the same chef. It certainly seems suspect, especially since they didn't release a statement until people found out what was going on. Whatever the case may be, Pasqually's might offer up something much better than the original brand, though the jury is still out on that one. Beware of Pasqually's, Grubhub users. Chuck E. Cheese originally released their statement to Food and Wine.