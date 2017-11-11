Sad news for longtime Faith No More fans. Former singer Chuck Mosley, who had reunited with the band in recent years, has passed away. No firm cause of death is being discussed. Though family members did have an interesting thing to say about his untimely demise. They blame his recent passing on addiction. It isn't known if the singer and songwriter succumbed to a drug overdose or alcohol related issues at this time.

Chuck Mosley had spent the past several years living as a sober person. And though he had been fired from Faith No More in the late 80s, the singer did get back together with the iconic band over the past couple of years, after FNM launched their first new album in over two decades with Sol Invictus, back in 2015.

Mosley passed away late Friday night. His family released the following statement.

"After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life, on November 9th, 2017, due to the disease of addiction. We're sharing the manner in which he passed, in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety. He is survived by long-term partner Pip Logan, two daughters, Erica and Sophie and his grandson Wolfgang Logan Mosley. The family will be accepting donations for funeral expenses."

Chuck Mosley was fired from Faith No More in 1988. He was one of many singers the band had attempted to use throughout the years, Courtney Love being among them. Mosley is the most prominent only behind singer and musician Mike Patton, who took over for Chuck Mosley during the recording of their 1989 album The Real Thing. Mosley had been let go due to erratic behavior, and was even accused of falling asleep on stage during a number of live shows. There was never any bad blood between Mike Patton and Mosley over the years, and Mosley accepted his fate throughout the 90s, playing with various bands as well as releasing his solo album.

In recent years, he played a few gigs with Faith No More sans Patton, though Patton was known to come out and join the singer on stage for a song or two. The relationship between the whole of FNM and Mosley had for the most part healed. After hearing of his passing, the other bandmates in Faith No More released a joint statement.

"It's with a heavy, heavy heart we acknowledge the passing of our friend and bandmate, Chuck Mosley. He was a reckless and caterwauling force of energy who delivered with conviction and helped us set on a track of uniqueness and originality that would not have developed the way it had had he not been a part. How fortunate we are to have been able to perform with him last year in a reunion style when we re-released our very first record. His enthusiasm, his sense of humor, his style and his bravado will be missed by so many. We were a family, an odd and dysfunctional family, and we'll be forever grateful for the time we shared with Chuck."

Mosley began his career as a singer in the early 80s punk scene. He was first part of the band Animated, which also featured future Faith No More bassist Billy Gould. Mosley officially joined FNM in 1983. He sang on their debut album, 1985's We Care a Lot. And he managed to make it back for 1987's Introduce Yourself. Together, these two albums helped cement (ha, see what we did there? That one was for you Mosley) Faith No More's reputation in the funk and metal scene. Mosley's biggest hit was the Faith No More single 'We Care a Lot', which was first issued on the 85 album, with an updated version later appearing on the 87 album. And he also updated the song again for his solo release. The song was featured in the 1996 Pauly Shore comedy Bio-Dome and the 1997 John Cusack comedy thriller Grosse Point Blank. And it was a staple of college radio stations in the mid-80s.

In the early 90s, Mosley would sue Faith No More as a band, claiming he had a stake in the future of the band's earnings, but the dispute was settled out of court. Chuck would later front the infamous hardcore group Bad Brains, and he also helped form Cement in the 90s. Late last year, the 1985 classic We Care A Lot was re-issued for Record Store Day. The singer was one of the more unique individuals on the punk scene, and never swayed from his own style. News of Chuck Mosley's untimely passing comes to us from Spin. RIP Chuck Mosley, you will be missed.