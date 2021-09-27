We are only two weeks away from the return of Brad Dourif as everyone's favorite homicidal doll, and we have been given our first look at the series outside of the previously released trailers. In the clip from the show, we find Chucky in school using his most loved weapon, a knife. But rather than using it on a new human victim, he is filleting a frog in science class. Surely this is not going to lead to anything other than good things for everyone, right? Well, we don't have too long to wait and find out.

Chucky brings the horror icon to the small screen for the first time, with Don Mancini gathering together a whole roster of Child's Play stars including Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, Fiona Dourif and Christine Elise and promises that this will be exactly the same Chucky we saw in the original Child's Play movies but will also be going places that the movies didn't and exploring the history of Chucky in more depth.

"Fans have been asking a lot of questions about Chucky's origins ever since he first appeared in '88," Mancini teased in a previous interview with Den of Geek."How did he become a killer in the first place? How did he come to dabble in voodoo? I think people will find all of that stuff really interesting."

The series also brings in some new blood to the franchise and joining the chaos is Final Destination star Devon Sawa. While it is expected that you can't just have Chucky facing off against his former foes and friends, Mancini was quick to point out that Sawa fit in very well with the existing cast members. "One of our habits that we've developed over the course of the films is adding to our family, and finding ways to keep them around. I would certainly like to do that with Devon."

One thing to come from that comment is that it sounds like this series will not be the last we see of Chucky, and there is more to come from the franchise. Like many horror properties of the past, you can only keep the bad guys down long enough to come up with a new concept, and the more in depth long-form story telling that can come from having Chucky on the small screen seems to be the kiss of life Mancini has been waiting to give the little plastic faced critter.

The official synopsis of the series reads: "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies - and allies - from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster." Chucky will make its debut on SyFy and USA Network on October 12th.