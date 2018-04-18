Have you been longing for a Chucky doll to call your own? Do you often have waking nightmares of finding a living doll staring at you in the darkness? Then you're in luck. Because you still have time to own one of the most life-like versions of horror's most infamous toy. But you'll have to act fast. This trash talking kiddie killer won't be hanging around for long. He's got places to see, people to torment.

The Officially Licensed one-to-one scale Child's Play 2 Good Guy Doll is being called the most screen accurate Child's Play Product ever produced. Every detail of this doll is made from actual screen used molds, including the clothing which was replicated using actual screen used swatches.

The killer doll is available as part of Trick or Treat Studios KickStarter campaign that ends in 17 days. And they've earned more than enough to get moving. So far, the page has raised $417,072 of their needed $100,000 goal with 751 backers, so this thing is definitely a go. You can still participate. But it's going to cost you.

For $500 the Wanna Play Pledge gets you the Officially Licensed One-to-One Scale Good Guys Chucky Doll and All Unlocked Stretch Goals. If you decide to go full bananas and pony up $700, you enter the Friends to the End Pledge, which gets you the Officially Licensed One-to-One Scale Good Guys Chucky Doll, All Unlocked Stretch Goals and a Kickstarter Exclusive Certificate signed by the voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif, Trick or Treat Studios VP of Art Direction, Justin Mabry and Trick or Treat Studios President, Chris Zephro. The Friends to the End Pledge is limited to 50, and as of now they are all sold out but that could change. So you better get that knife out and start cutting through the competition.

If you stumbled upon this Kickstarter before April 12, an important announcement about the construction of the doll was also announced. The body frame of the doll is made from POM (Polyoxymethylene) Thermoplastic Connectors surrounded by a soft flexible foam. They have decided to switch from a Wire Frame to a POM Connector Frame in order to greatly improve the durability and flexibility of the Doll allowing you to pose the Doll anyway you want. So, that give you even more incentive to dive and and enjoy the hellish experience of living with your very own Chucky. Here's how to purchase optional buys

"If you're interested in purchasing any of these optional buys, simply click the "Manage Your Pledge" button at the top of this page and increase your pledge amount to include the additional cost of the items that you'd like to get. You don't have to specify what you want yet, that will happen in the Pledge Manager after the Officially Licensed Child's Play 2 - Chucky Doll Kickstarter Campaign has finished."

Due to Licensing, this Kickstarter is only available to the following Countries and all shipments ship from Soquel, California: USA: $35, Canada: $80, Australia: $240, France: $180, Germany: $180, Italy: $180, Mexico: $80, United Kingdom: $180.00

Please note that Trick or Treat Studios wants you to know that they do not make money on shipping. The shipping costs are actual shipping costs charged by our Preferred Carriers UPS and DHL and no additional markup is being collected by us.

So, what are you waiting for? Go to town and treat your self to one of the coolest horror toys to come down the home stretch in quite some time. If you don't believe us, just take a look at some of these images that have been made available. As of April 18, you only have 17 days to get in on this mischievous piece of plastic sure to bring hours of joy and torment to your home.