Chucky has a new poster ahead of next month's debut on the small screen. Developed by Child's Play creator Don Mancini, the new series serves as a direct continuation of the original movie series timeline that culminated with 2017's Cult of Chucky. As seen on the poster, a new cast of young actors will be at the heart of the story, but the killer doll we all know and love will return along with some other original Child's Play stars.

Don Mancini has been a screenwriter on the movie series since the 1989 original and directed the past three movies, not including the unconnected 2019 remake. Also the creator of the Chucky show, Mancini serves as the writer of the series adaptation as well. He also executive produced with David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Harley Peyton, and Alex Hedlund.

Of course, Brad Dourif is back as the voice of Chucky, reprising the role he's been playing since the first movie. Some of the other original movie franchise stars to return will include Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, Fiona Dourif as Nica, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, and Christine Elise as Kyle. The new cast includes Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Lexa Doig, Barbara Alyn Woods, and Devon Sawa.

The official Chucky synopsis reads: "In the new Chucky television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage 'Good Guy' doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky's past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

"One of the things that we pride ourselves on, and I think makes our franchise singular, is that we have spun a relatively consistent and coherent narrative over the course of 33 years and seven films and now eight episodes of television," Mancini said of the new show's continuity, per EW. "I think that's one of the things that our fans like about the Chucky franchise. I deliberately ended Cult of Chucky on a series of cliffhangers, major cliffhangers, because I knew a TV series would be the ideal place to accommodate delving into the ramifications. So we begin the series introducing our new story, our new milieu, and then we start to bring the veteran characters into the story, and it all comes together for a big showdown."

Given the plot description, it doesn't appear that watching the previous Chucky movies is an absolute necessity heading into the TV series. This is a plus for a potential new generation of fans that might be introduced to the franchise when the new show debuts next month. Even so, considering all of the Easter eggs and returning characters, the longtime fans will certainly enjoy the series best of all.

Chucky will premiere on USA Network and Syfy on Oct. 12, 2021. Filming wrapped last month in Toronto after the series first started rolling cameras in March.