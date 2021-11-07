Ever since Chucky returned to screens in Don Mancini's new series based on the killer doll he created back in 1988's Child's Play and its sequels, fans have been crying out to know when Jennifer Tilly's Tiffany will make her first appearance in the show. Thanks to a preview of the next episode, we have an answer. The new episode, entitled "Little Little Lies," will air on Tuesday, November 9th, and thanks to the sound of her unmistakable voice, we know that Tiffany Valentine will be making her series debut in the episode along with fellow franchise returnee Nica Pierce.

The series picks up on a number of threads from the Child's Play franchise, and the last time we saw Tilly's character, she was driving off with Nica Pierce, who at the time was possessed by the soul of Charles Lee Ray. Episode 5 will bring the pair back into the world of Chucky, and we can't wait to see how it all pans out. The episode synopsis reads, "Jake and Devon are ready to take their relationship to the next level-but after another gruesome murder at Chucky's far-from-idle hands, who has time for romance? Meanwhile, enemies-and allies-from Chucky's past show up to complicate matters."

Chucky has been gaining great reviews so far, and as we hit the halfway point, it doesn't look like that is going to change. Many series' would have been tempted to bring out all of its big guns at once, but as a credit to Mancini, he had held back on delivering everything he has in the first few episodes. The fourth episode of the series began to delve a lot more into the mind of Charles Lee Ray, and explained by he wants to remain in doll form, which is something Mancini promised early in the show's development.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Tilly, who will reprise her role alongside Brad Dourif's killer piece of plastic, revealed in an interview with the L.A. Times that, at the age of 63, she thought her career was perhaps over, as she just wasn't getting offered parts she wanted to do. However, then Mancini spoke to her about Chucky.

"I thought my acting days were behind me, but I have done Chucky since the very beginning," she said. "[Don] always writes Tiffany as hot and sexy and gives her all kinds of interesting, not age-appropriate things to do. There's a little bit of me that says, 'How much longer can I play Tiffany?' But then there's the other part that doesn't want to be left out."

Tilly revealed that when the series was first discussed, she believed that she would only have some kind of cameo, but as things turned out, she actually became a main role in the franchise she first joined in 1997's Bride of Chucky.

"The fans are so rabid, and she's such an iconic character that I was like, 'I really want to look good for Tiffany. If not for myself, for Tiffany.'" Tilly went on. "I'll let you in on a secret. Tiffany's a little bit campy."

And we wouldn't want her any other way. Chucky airs new episodes on USA Network and SYFY every Tuesday. The interviews in this story come to us from The Los Angeles Times.