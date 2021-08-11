It may only be a couple of months before the new Chucky series premieres, but productions has finally been officially completed on the first season of the franchise's foray into the small screen. Don Mancini, original Chucky mastermind and writer/director of the new series took to his social media account at roughly the same time as the series' star Jennifer Tilly to confirm that it now really is a wrap. The series saw its full trailer released during this year's [email protected], and it is fair to say that what has been seen so far definitely is striking the right chord with many longtime Chucky fans.

THAT’S A WRAP! Chucky wants to honest the fuck thank everyone, in front of and behind the camera, on this fucking momentous occasion... pic.twitter.com/ZdUCK5fs8N — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) August 11, 2021

The new series will feature an ensemble cast of returning Chucky alum and new blood, with Brad Dourif back as the voice of Chucky, Jennifer Tilly revisiting her role as Tiffany, original Child's Play actor Alex Vincent reprising his role as Andy and Christin Elise back as Kyle, Andy's foster sister from Child's Play 2. Bard Dourif's daughter Fiona also returns to the franchise after starring in later movies Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky.

In addition to the returning cast, Chucky will also see the inclusion of Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Bjorgvin Arnarson and Alyvia Alan Lind making up the majority of the remaining cast leads.

"One of the things that fans always loved about the original movies is that the protagonist was a kid. It's called Child's Play," Mancini said during Comic-Con. "It's something we hadn't done that much of since Child's Play 3 but I wanted to switch it up a little bit and rather than focus on 6 or 7 year olds I thought focusing on young teens it would be a new twist to see how Chucky interacts with them."

The Chucky franchise has been one of the greatest advocates of things that just won't die, having survived video nasty banning, some so-so sequels and a less than well pitched remake, to still be as popular as ever among fans. The true curse of Chucky seems to have actually been a blessing for Mancini, who has seen his demonic doll terrorize audiences through four different decades, and unlike many of his horror icon counterparts like Freddy and Jason, the little guy doesn't seem like he is about to call it quits anytime soon.

Both Don Mancini and Jennifer Tilly have been actively keeping their social media filled with behind the scenes information and photos of the shoot, which in a time when most productions are tight on security leaks and such has been a welcome change and if anything has only helped fuel an already hyped fan base for the return of everyone's favorite killer doll.

The series arrives on SYFY and USA Network this fall, with the premiere episode available from October 12.