Although the San Diego Comic-Con has been cancelled yet again, this year's SDCC is still moving forward...virtually. For all of the horror fans out there, we've officially learned that both USA & SYFY will be presenting a Chucky panel on Sunday, July 25. This year, fans are being treated with the world premiere of the first official trailer for Don Mancini's Chucky ﻿series. ﻿Check out the full rundown for the "Legacy of Chucky" panel below.

"USA & SYFY present an exclusive featurette that celebrates the 30+ year legacy of the Child's Play franchise and iconic character, Chucky, with never-before-seen interviews with franchise creator Don Mancini and fan favorites Brad Dourif (Chucky), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany), Fiona Dourif (Nica), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise (Kyle). Fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look and world premiere exclusive trailer of the highly anticipated Chucky series coming to USA & SYFY this fall, which will welcome Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Casper) and Lexa Doig (Arrow, Stargate: SG1) to the franchise as well as Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Teo Briones. Get ready to play!"

The upcoming Chucky series is an upcoming American horror television series created by Don Mancini. With no official release date as of yet, the new series is set to premiere on both Syfy and the USA Network sometime during the fall of 2021. The upcoming horror series will serve as a prequel to the unannounced eighth film in the Chucky franchise, while also ignoring the 2019 reboot. Filming for the series had begun back on March 29, 2021, and is currently scheduled to conclude on August 11, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. An evil too great to play on just one network. On July 17, 2020, it was reported and confirmed that the legend, Brad Dourif has been set to reprise his role in voicing Chucky. Syfy has also released a teaser trailer for the upcoming Chucky series along with its first poster. On March 5, 2021, Jennifer Tilly was cast to reprise her role as Tiffany Valentine in a recurring role.

Alongside both Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly being cast in the new horror series, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson were also cast as series regulars, and Devon Sawa has joined as recurring in an undisclosed role. There are no further details about Devon Sawa's undisclosed role at this time. In April 2021, Barbara Alyn Woods and Lexa Doig were also cast in recurring roles, while Alex Vincent and Christine Elise McCarthy joined the main cast to reprise their roles as Andy Barclay and Kyle. Later in the same month, Fiona Dourif joined the main cast to reprise her role as Nica Pierce.

Chucky has been described as a "fresh take on the franchise" that'll "explore Chucky's character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format." The series was created by Don Mancini who is also expected to be an executive producer, alongside David Kirschner , Harley Peyton, and Nick Antosca. The panel for Chucky will start on July 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm (GMT-07:00) Pacific Time (US & Canada).