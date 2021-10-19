Horror icon Chucky is already set to explore the small screen in Syfy and the USA Network's upcoming series, but the infamous doll could soon set his sights on something much grander: outer space. Creator Don Mancini was recently asked whether he could envision the murderous Chucky ever donning a little spacesuit and terrorizing astronauts while whipping through the cosmos, and he seems pretty sold on the idea.

"I don't think I've ever come up with like, 'Oh, Chucky couldn't possibly go there.' I don't think so. And I think one of the great things about Chucky is that he's such a versatile character and we've found that he operates successfully in all kinds of different tones and sub genres, whether it's horror, or comedy, places in-between. So I think as a character he's versatile enough and appealing enough and interesting enough that he could probably go anywhere even into outer space. Which is the one thing I think once I jokingly said something about sending Chucky into space, although I do think it would be a fun movie."

Heading off into space is something that has been achieved in other horror franchises, with mixed results, most notably by the hockey mask-wearing murderer Jason, who cut a bloody path through a spacecraft in 2001's much-maligned Jason X. The idea of Chucky in space though kind of works, and it's hard not to find the image of the sinister doll scampering around a spaceship in a tiny spacesuit utterly delightful.

Clearly, Don Mancini has been thinking about this too adding, "Yeah. I mean, I think 'X Goes to Space' is usually a barometer for jumping the shark. But I mean, who wouldn't want to see Chucky in a little space suit with a helmet, sort of like floating?"

This is not even the first time that Mancini has toyed with the idea of Chucky in Space, with the filmmaker revealing in 2017 that he had even been considering what the plot might be. "I have an idea for Chucky in Space," he explained. "You know how sometimes, like, kids will present a space shuttle crew with like, some totemic experiment or mascot or whatever? Chucky...Chucky in Space."

For now, Chucky is busy being brought back to life here on Earth. The new Child's Play TV series picks up after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. An idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies - and allies - from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. Chucky has been described as a "fresh take on the franchise" that will explore the horror icon with "a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format."

Starring franchise icons Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly, Chucky is set to premiere on Syfy and the USA Network on October 12, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.