Despite Child's Play getting a snazzy new reboot in the last few years, for many fans of demonic doll Chucky, there is only actor that can bring the evil, wise-cracking Good Guy doll-gone-bad to life. Now Brad Dourif is back as the voice behind the pint-sized terror in the first teasers for Don Mancini's Chucky TV series. The director took to his Twitter account to share two short clips for the series, which arrives on SYFY and USA this Fall.

Chucky will continue the story from the original Child's Play movies, with Dourif reprising his iconic role and Jennifer Tilly returning as Bride of Chucky, Tiffany. While we are yet to see any actual footage from the series, these teasers and the upcoming release getting closer, it looks like it will be coming very soon. Mancini's tantalizing snippets will be just enough to get fans of the franchise hyped to see the original Chucky back in business.

I love working with the uber-talented ⁦@1ZackaryArthur⁩! See him this fall starring on CHUCKY ⁦@SYFY⁩ ⁦@USA_Network⁩ pic.twitter.com/uYZ4q8LJzr — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) June 10, 2021

Fans showed their love for the return of Chucky, one tweeting, "Wow, #Chucky the NEW series coming to #SyFy based on our favorite killer doll looks visually breathtaking. Bravo to everyone working on the show. Can't wait to see more. This is gonna be something really special for Chucky fans.", while another added. "My favorite horror character of all time!!! Thank you Don!!!"

The Child's Play movies became an instant hit in the late 80s, and even with Child's Play 3 becoming banned as a video nasty at one point when it was seen as the inspiration for two murders which took place in the UK, the series came back for more in the late 90s and 2000s, expanding on the idea of having one possessed doll to make it two with the addition of Tilly's "bride" arriving in Bride of Chucky in 1998.Three further sequels were released, with Cult of Chucky being the last in 2017. A reboot movie was released in 2019, with Star Wars actor, and villain-voiceover supermo, Mark Hamill appearing as the cursed doll, and while the movie made a reasonable return, the critic reviews were a mixed back, with the film only achieving a 69% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

The new series is set to bring back a lot of familiar faces from the franchise, including Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent and Christine Elise, and promises to be a "fresh take on the franchise." The official synopsis reads, "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies - and allies - from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

With the first two teasers arriving within an hour of each other early this morning, we can expect to see more from the series very soon ahead of the Fall premiere, because like the terribly familiar, rasping voice said, he always comes back.