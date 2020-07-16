Some big Child's Play news just dropped. Franchise creator and horror legend Don Mancini has announced that the Chucky TV series is coming to Syfy and USA in 2021. If that wasn't enough, he also unveiled the first teaser for the long-awaited show and it looks like a horror fan's dream come true. Mancini has been working on the show since 2018 and gave us a tease yesterday about some big news dropping today. San Diego Comic-Con was supposed to take place like normal next week, but it now happening virtually, which is more than likely when the horror legend was originally going to unveil the teaser.

Don Mancini posted what looked like a blood splatter with the words, "Chucky Did It" scrawled through the mess yesterday, leading fans to believe this was the name of the series. However, theydecided to go ahead with the working title, which is just Chucky. There probably won't be manycomplaints from horror fans over that decision. Today, we have our first look, and while it's brief, it appears very promising.

The original Child's Play movie hit theaters in 1988 and became an instant horror classic. There have been 7 movies in the franchise with Don Mancini's involvement, as he did not have anything to do with last year's reboot. Mancini first started teasing the TV series back in early 2018, noting that it will carry on the continuity from his original franchise. He had this to say about the show in a recent interview with Syfy.

"With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films. But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we've spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There's a good chance they may turn up."

In the Child's Play TV series, a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, while an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. Hopefully Don Mancini will offer up some more information about what we can expect and when we can expect to finally see the series debut in 2021.

Chucky is a horror icon, so there are going to be a lot of people looking forward to seeing what the upcoming TV series is all about. From the brief bit of information that we have, it sounds like it will elevate the franchise to a whole new level. Plus, we have original voice actor Brad Dourif back on board for the ten-episode series. While we wait for more news, you can check out Chucky teaser above, thanks to Don Mancini's Instagram account.