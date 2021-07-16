Forget the Child's Play reboot, the real Chucky is back in a first look at the horror icon's return in the new SyFy series, Chucky, from franchise creator Don Mancini. The new series will premiere October 12 on both SyFY and USA, and it sees the return of many Child's Play familiars led by Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, and Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany.

In the description of the new series, "An idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage 'Good Guy' doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky's past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

#chucky is the name, slashing is my game. watch your backs starting october 12. pic.twitter.com/exhzdXfm2R — Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) July 16, 2021

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, creator Mancini said, ""The main character is a 14-year-old gay boy who's bullied and sort of lost after the recent death of his mother. He's a young artist [making] sculptures with doll parts. He finds Chucky at a yard sale and buys him, but it turns out that he gets much more than he bargained for. One of the things I wanted to do was bring [the franchise] back to its Child's Play roots and have the protagonists [be] kids. But since, with the first couple of movies, we'd already delved into having little kids I wanted to explore something different, so this time we're exploring young teenagers."

Along with newcomers such as Devon Sawa and Lexa Doig, other returning Child's Play fan favorites include Alex Vincent, Christine Elise and Fiona Dourif. In the new series there are a number of homages and purposeful callbacks to movies from the franchise, including the Chucky doll being modeled directly from the one seen in Child's Play 2.

"One of the things that we pride ourselves on, and I think makes our franchise singular, is that we have spun a relatively consistent and coherent narrative over the course of 33 years and seven films and now eight episodes of television," says Mancini. "I think that's one of the things that our fans like about the Chucky franchise. I deliberately ended Cult of Chucky on a series of cliffhangers, major cliffhangers, because I knew a TV series would be the ideal place to accommodate delving into the ramifications. So we begin the series introducing our new story, our new milieu, and then we start to bring the veteran characters into the story, and it all comes together for a big showdown."

He continued, "Over the years, I've heard that the consensus fan favorite among all the movies is Child's Play 2. I think one of the reasons for that is how Chucky looked in that movie and how the late director John Lafia, who passed away last year, shot Chucky. Our goal with the series was to bring Chucky's look precisely back to that. Tony Gardner and Peter Chevako (special effects artists responsible for creating the show's puppets) have done a great job. I think fans are really going to love that."

Mancini hopes that the series proves to be a new beginning for the demonic doll, and he would love to produce more seasons and movies to take the franchise across multiple platforms. "We have plans to do that, whether in lieu of additional seasons of the series, or in tandem with [them], potentially," he said. "We're creating a broader Chucky universe with the TV series that now could span over different media." The poster arrives exclusively from Entertainment Weekly.