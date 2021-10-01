The new trailer for Chucky is giving me all the same vibes of the blockbuster, then Blockbuster classic Child's Play! The series is gifting us with the 1988 original recipe. We have our Brad Dourif back voicing that murderous potty mouth brat, Chucky! Jennifer Tilly is slinking back in as our bewitching bride, Tiffany Valentine. Don Mancini is helming and writing?! Next thing you're gonna tell me is they're bringing Scream back. Wait, what? Watch Chucky as he returns to his hometown for a Halloween throw down!

"This creepy doll just creeps me the hell out!" I hear ya Lexy! The tag line is absolute perfection. "The ultimate coming of rage story." All ten fingers to the lips, muah! I'm going as Chucky for Halloween. No, Tiffany Valentine... I can't decide!

In the new SYFY and USA television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage 'Good Guy' doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky's past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Jennifer Tilly sounds as excited as we are. She even has a Chucky's Back necklace! And her Instagram title says, "Chucky is my friend til the end."

"I'm so excited. Chucky is very near and dear to my heart. All over the world, everywhere I go, I step off a plane to a country I didn't even know existed, and they know one word, and that word is 'Chucky,' and they want a hug." She wasn't kidding! Captioned,

"Bumped into my buddy Chucky in #Paris. ????"

The foul-mouthed pint-sized "Good Guy" doll gone bad is terrorizing a whole new cast of victims. Zackary Arthur leads the new cast as Jake Wheeler with his co-stars including Bjorgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Teo Briones as Junior Wheeler, Devon Sawa as Lucas Wheeler, and Lexa Doig as Bree Wheeler. Along with Brad Dourif as Chucky, returning franchise stars include Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, and Christine Elise as Kyle.

The Child's Play TV show is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator Don Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund. Harley Peyton will also serve as executive producer. Don Mancini, who penned the film franchise, wrote the television adaptation, will direct the first episode and serves as showrunner.

It's that time of the year again. Grab your night lights, make sure the doors are locked, pop that popcorn and jump in for the scares and nostalgia! He's 2 feet tall and ready to brawl! Watch the premiere of Chucky, October 12 at 10/9c on SYFY and USA.