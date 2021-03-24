Big news for Don Mancini's upcoming Chucky series, and big trouble for those in the crosshairs of the titular killer doll, as Fiona Dourif will be reprising the role of Nica Pierce in the show. Dourif will join her real-life father, Child's Play legend Brad Dourif, in USA/Syfy's Chucky series having played the role of Nica Pierce first in Curse of Chucky before reprising the role for 2017's Cult of Chucky.

Dourif's character, Nica, took on the former doll in 2013's Curse of Chucky ultimately being sent to a mental asylum for the criminally insane. Nica takes a turn for the worst in the follow-up, Curse of Chucky, becoming a host for Charles Lee Ray's evil spirit, with the movie ending with Nica/Chucky reuniting with Tiffany and the couple driving off for another, blood-soaked adventure.

Fiona Dourif returning is sure to delight fans of the long-running Chucky franchise, with the actress joining the likes of Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN15) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless). Of course, Brad Dourif also returns to voice Chucky with Jennifer Tilly also on board to reprise her role as Tiffany.

The new Child's Play TV series picks up after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. An idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies - and allies - from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. Chucky has been described as a "fresh take on the franchise" that will explore the horror icon with "a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format."

Don Mancini has revealed some details of the series, explaining that the show will harken back to the straightforward frights of the original. "With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films," Mancini said of the show last year. "But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we've spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There's a good chance they may turn up."

Mancini has also teased the idea of the homicidal doll adding use of modern technology to his killing repertoire. "I think the prospect of seeing Chucky sharpen his skills and add to his toolbox, some of the technical goodies that we have at our disposal now, that's something I think people will find pretty interesting," he said. "It's so important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies, and new targets, new goals. Chucky has a different goal in the TV show than he's ever had before and it's specifically something that is designed to evoke something that's going on in the zeitgeist today."

This comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.