Don Mancini's Chucky TV Show has officially found a home at Syfy. The network made the announcement during the Television Critics Association winter press tour over the weekend. This is big news for Child's Play fans who have been waiting for Mancini to give us more information about the long-talked about series. In addition to the announcement, we have also received the first plot details and they are very intriguing.

The Chucky series was first announced by Child's Play creator Don Mancini before the reboot hit theaters. Mancini did not have anything to do with the reboot and was not a fan of what the studio did. With that being said, Mancini quietly worked on fine tuning the upcoming series, which will air on the Syfy network. The network recently gained the rights to air the Child's Play movie franchise. Chris McCumber, president of Entertainment Networks USA & Syfy for NBCUniversal had this to say.

"The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years. We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new Syfy series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators."

As for what Chucky will be about, we're going to see a vintage Chucky doll show up at a suburban yard sale. From there, "an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets." The show is also going to feature some enemies and allies from back in Chucky's old life, which "threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Don Mancini is excited to be bringing Chucky to the small screen. Nearly two years ago, he mentioned that a "different kind of canvas, a much bigger canvas to explore characters and relationships," was the main reasoning for his excitement as they try and flip the script for the iconic character once again. Brad Dourif is expected to return and voice the iconic evil doll once again.

Chucky features Don Mancini as showrunner and executive producer. Mancini will also direct the first episode of the highly anticipated series. David Kirschner and Nick Antosca will also executive produce, with Antosca producing via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton will also executive produce. Universal Content Productions will serve as the studio. This is exciting news for horror fans who have been waiting nearly two years for an announcement like this. However, no production start date has been announced just yet. Variety was the first to announce the Chucky TV series news.