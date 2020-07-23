Our favorite killer doll is going to sound exactly the same in Don Mancini's upcoming Chucky television series, as franchise star Brad Dourif has officially signed on to voice the titular Good Guy. As the new series will continue the events established by previous Child's Play and Chucky movies (sans the reboot, of course), it had been expected that Dourif would be returning to reprise the role, but now the news is official. As of now, Dourif is the first casting announcement to be made for the upcoming series, but more fan favorites are likely to be added to the cast in the coming months.

The new Chucky series comes from one of the franchise's co-creators, Don Mancini. Along with penning every screenplay in the series, starting with the original Child's Play in 1988 and leading up to 2017's Cult of Chucky, Mancini has also directed the previous three movies. For the television series, Mancini will serve as the showrunner with Child's Play franchise producer David Kirschner also serving as a producer. Mancini and Kirschner also executive produce alongside Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks) and Nick Antosca (Channel Zero) under his Eat the Cat banner.

While the new show will continue the events of the movies, it will also serve as a soft reboot for the franchise by revisiting its classic horror roots with new characters and storylines. According to the official logline, the series will pick up with a vintage Chucky doll that "turns up at a suburban yard sale and throws an idyllic American town into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies - and allies - from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Cult of Chucky was notable for featuring many major returns of fan favorite characters from the series. Of course, Jennifer Tilly was present to reprise the role of Tiffany alongside Brad Dourif. Following a brief cameo at the end of Curse of Chucky, Alex Vincent also returned with a much more substantial role as a grown-up version of Andy to continue his decades-long feud with the killer doll. Child's Play 2 star Christine Elise also appeared in the unrated cut of Cult of Chucky for an awesome cameo of her own. It's likely all three, among others, will be returning for Mancini's upcoming Chucky TV series, but as noted above, only Dourif has been made official at this point.

The Chucky TV series will debut on Syfy and USA Network in 2021, and a teaser trailer for the project has also been released earlier this month. Last year, the franchise may have gotten a bit of a reboot with the Child's Play remake premiering in theaters, but that movie's release has clearly done nothing to stop the continued reign of terror brought forth by the original Charles Lee Ray. This news comes to us from Deadline.