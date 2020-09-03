We are getting a Child's Play TV show next year in the form of Chucky, which is coming to Syfy and USA. Don Mancini, the screenwriter behind the original horror classic and the franchise's creator, is behind bringing the killer doll to the small screen. Now, producer Nick Antosca has shared his praise for the show, saying that it is scary, funny and smart.

Nick Antosca and Don Mancini previously worked together on the series Channel Zero. During a recent interview looking back at the horror anthology series, Antosca was asked about the status of Chucky, which revealed its first teaser trailer over the summer. Antosca was hesitant to dish specifics but here is what he had to say about it.

"Don wrote an awesome show. He's showrunning it, and he had a great writer's room. I'm cautious about talking details, but we're working on it every day. As a Chucky fan, I'll just say I'm over the moon that Brad Dourif is back as Chucky, as well as some other familiar characters, and that I think fans are going to love where Don is taking it, and new audiences as well. It's scary, it's really funny, and it's very smart. Nobody knows Chucky better than he does, and he's pushing the boundaries yet again. I can't wait for everyone to see it next year."

Brad Dourif will indeed be returning to voice the killer doll once more. Dourif has been a huge part of the franchise since the very beginning. The only time the actor didn't voice the character was in last year's Child's Play reboot, which featured Star Wars icon Mark Hamill in the role. The show will be taking place in the same continuity as the original movies and will be ignoring the reboot entirely. David Kirschner and Harley Peyton are executive producing the show alongside Mancini and Antosca. Mancini is also set to direct the first episode.

Chucky picks up after a vintage doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. The seemingly ideal American town is thrust into chaos as a series of horrific murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. At the same time, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings. The show will also dive into the killer doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

There is no word currently on casting, nor has it been revealed what characters from the franchise specifically will be turning up. To date, the series has produced seven movies in the main continuity, in addition to 2019's remake. The most recent entry in the main continuity was 2017's Cult of Chucky, which Don Mancini directed. The show will be picking up after those events. No firm release date has been set but Chucky is currently set to arrive sometime in 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via io9.