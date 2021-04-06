We have a new teaser, as well as some updated casting information for Chucky, the upcoming Child's Play TV show. In addition to some behind-the-scenes footage that showcases the practical puppet being created for the show, some more familiar faces are joining the latest chapter of the long-running horror franchise. Alex Vincent, who played Andy Barclay in the original movie, as well as Christine Elise McCarthy, who played the boy's foster sister, are both reprising their roles.

First up, the teaser provides a glimpse into the process of bringing the iconic killer to life on the small screen. We see some of the robotic inner-workings of the Chucky puppet, and we even see the slasher swinging a knife. The footage was revealed along with the tagline, "It's time to reconnect with an old friend." This signifies that the show will be using practical effects wherever possible, as opposed to CGI.

As for the casting, Alex Vincent will return as Andy Barclay. Vincent played the part in Child's Play and Child's Play 2, before returning in later entries Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky. Christine Elise McCarthy, meanwhile, returns as Kyle, who we first met in Child's Play 2. Franchise creator Don Mancini, who is heading up the series as an executive producer/writer/director, had this to say.

"It's so important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies, and new targets, new goals. Chucky has a different goal in the TV show than he's ever had before and it's specifically something that is designed to evoke something that's going on in the zeitgeist today."

Other familiar faces, and voices, will be back as well. Brad Dourif, who has voiced the iconic killer doll since the franchise's inception in 1988, is back. The only time Dourif did not voice Chucky was in the 2019 Child's Play reboot, which featured Mark Hamill in the role. Jennifer Tilly will also be back as Tiffany, and Fiona Dourif, who played Nica in the previous two movies, is back as well. New cast members include Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Bjorgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day) and Devon Sawa (Final Destination).

Chucky picks up in a small American town that is thrown into chaos when a certain doll shows up at a local yard sale. Naturally, murders start happening and as the bodies pile up, the town's dirty secrets and hypocrisies come to light. The show will also finally dig into the backstory of the iconic slasher. Before transferring his spirit into the doll, the killer Charles Lee Ray was a man, whose backstory is largely mysterious.

Production is currently underway on the show. David Kirschner, Harley Peyton, Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund are producing alongside Don Mancini. Chucky does not yet have a firm release date but it will debut this fall both on Syfy and USA Network. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Syfy.