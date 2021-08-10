Step aside, G.I. Joe, as C.I. Ape is on the case. Soon to be released on Digital and DVD by Lionsgate, C.I. Ape is a bonkers action comedy movie that's pretty much exactly as it sounds. It follows a superspy who just so happens to be a talking primate --- and he's very, very good at what he does. As you can tell from the trailer, which can be watched below, the movie is completely over the top but looks like it's a lot of fun.

The official synopsis for C.I. Ape reads: "In the world of espionage, some missions require an agent with a unique set of skills, possessing not just bravery but an ability to melt even the most villainous heart. This is a job for C.I. Ape! The 1st ever chimpanzee joining the C.I.A. When a criminal plot is discovered, the C.I.A. turns to him, their most unique operative to foil the plot from the inside.

With the Council of Crime's recent advancements of a high-tech weapon, C.I. Ape and his expert team launch a strategic, high-tech plan to fight evil. C.I. Ape and team use their unique skillset to destroy the nefarious weapon, but in process uncover collateral damage in the form of a lonely girl. C.I. Ape hatches a dangerous plan to rescue the girl and proves that friendship prevails above all when dealing with espionage of the heart."

C.I. Ape is directed by Ali Zamani and written by Stephen Johnston, Jerome Reygner-Kalfon, and Sebastien Semon. It stars Sophia Alongi, Skip Schwink, Madelyn Kientz, Angel Rosario Jr., Michelle Sander, Ginifer Ree, Leah N.H. Philpott, Kendra Henthorn, Christy Tate, and Katie Fairbanks. Semon, Zeus Zamani, and Scott Clayton produced with executive producers including Mark Boot, Barry Brooker, and Stan Wertlieb.

People on Twitter are rather amused by the new trailer for C.I. Ape. While the concept is certainly silly, it is nonetheless capturing the attention of many. As one fan put it on Twitter, "I'm glad I live in a world where absurd stuff like this gets made. That title is so great it could have been a Troy McClure gag."

"This looks amazingly terrible," says someone else. "Lines like 'Who was that funky monkey?' and a CGI talking ape nearly getting eaten by a shark? I'm fascinated."

And another tweet reads: "For the love of God, please tell me everyone is talking about C. I. Ape. It's completely reinvigorated my belief that somewhere inside, I too, have a direct to DVD inside of me waiting to be unleashed on the masses."

C.I. Ape is on Digital and DVD on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Even though the movie isn't out just yet let's hope C.I. Ape 2 is also already in the works. If something like Sharknado can get an ongoing movie series with a plethora of sequels, then why can't C.I. Ape become the next big thing? In any case, the trailer for the movie comes to us from Lionsgate Movies on YouTube.