A live-action Disney movie following Cinderella's evil stepsisters is in the works from Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the pair behind this year's comedy movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Wiig and Mumolo are on board to pen the screenplay, but because the project is in the very early stages of development, it's unclear if they'll also be starring as well, as was the case with their previous collaboration.

The Cinderella's Evil Stepsisters movie is described as "a fairy tale musical comedy that re-imagines the Cinderella classic from the point of view of her infamous evil stepsisters. Spanning from their early childhood through the marriage of their universally beloved stepsister and beyond, we follow Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine as they struggle to uphold their family's legacy."

As a pair, Wiig and Mumolo were nominated for a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for penning the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids. While Wiig had a lead role in the movie, Mumolo was also featured in a cameo as a nervous woman on an airplane. In the Josh Greenbaum-helmed comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which was released by Lionsgate in February, the two screenwriters pulled double duty as the movie's lead stars. Reviews were mostly positive with critics praising the chemistry between Wiig and Mumolo.

Meanwhile, Kristen Wiig also starred opposite Gal Gadot as Cheeta in last year's superhero movie Wonder Woman: 1984. The former Saturday Night Live and The Joe Schmo Show star is also set to begin work this summer on MacGruber 2, a sequel series to the movie starring Will Forte, which will be streamed on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service. Wiig will also return in as Lucy Wilde in the next Despicable Me movie.

In addition to Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Annie Mumolo is also known for her roles in the movies Bad Moms, The Boss, and Looks That Kill. More recently, she had sizable roles in the TV shows Transparent, Lady Dynamite and Mapleworth Murders. She is also set to appear in the upcoming comedy Queenpins alongside Kristen Bell, Vince Vaughn, Joel McHale, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

News of Cinderella's evil stepsisters getting their own movie is part of a larger plan at Disney to delve into the backstories of their most famous antagonists. Emma Stone is set to star as 101 Dalmations villain Cruella de Vil in the live-action feature Cruella, which is scheduled to be released in May. Also in the works at Disney+ is Gaston and LeFou, a prequel TV series following Luke Evans and Josh Gadd reprising their roles from the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake.

It's unclear at this time when the Cinderella's Evil Stepsisters movie will begin production, or if the movie is intended to release in theaters or on Disney+. There's a lot of excitement surrounding Emma Stone's Cruella movie, but it remains to be seen if these characters will be able to drum up those same levels of anticipation. In any case, we're about to see a lot more of Disney's villains in the future. This news comes to us from Deadline.