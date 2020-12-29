A new version of Cinderella is set to be released on February 5, 2021. Described as a musical romantic comedy, the film was written and directed by Kay Cannon, who wrote and produced the Pitch Perfect film series and television shows such as 30 Rock and New Girl.

This folk tale has been told by different writers in different countries and in different ways in different time periods, though the most known version came about in 1697, thanks to Charles Perrault, and it was followed by the Brothers Grimm version in 1812. Over the years, there have been many more adaptations of this story, including operas, ballets, plays, movies and series. Most notably, Disney released their classic animated flick in 1950, as well as a live-action version with Lily James, Richard Madden, Cate Blanchett and Helena Bonham Carter in 2015.

In 2021, the fairy tale about a young woman getting to meet a prince will be told again and with an all-star cast. Singer/songwriter Camila Cabello will star as Cinderella, and this will be her first role in a theatrical film. Actor and singer Billy Porter will be featured as a genderless fairy godparent called Fab G. Actress and singer/songwriter Idina Menzel will be Cinderella's stepmother, Vivian. The prince will be played by actor Nicholas Galitzine, and big names like Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver (who was in another retelling of this story, Ella Enchanted, in 2004), John Mulaney, James Corden and Missy Elliott will also make appearances. Furthermore, the story is by Corden, and he served as a producer.

It should also be noted that Cabello's and Menzel's vocal talents will be put to good use, as both of them have original songs in the film. Previously, Cabello was part of Fifth Harmony, a girl group that came about on The X Factor; she then started a solo career, putting out hit songs like "Havana". And Menzel is a Broadway performer who has been in Rent and Wicked, to name a few, and she portrayed Elsa in Frozen and its sequel.

This project was first announced last year by Columbia Pictures, and filming began in February 2020 in England, before having to soon stop, due to COVID-19. Work picked back up in August 2020, and production was wrapped in September 2020.

On October 2, 2020, Cabello shared a celebratory post on Instagram, talking about her final moments of playing a "freakin badass rebellious dreamer princess". She expressed how grateful she was to have had the experience, how safe she felt during the process and how excited she was for everyone to see a story filled with love, joy, laughter and magic.

From the musical foundation and the well-known actors to the filming locations (places like Blackpool, Waddesdon Manor and Blenheim Palace in the United Kingdom), there is so much to look forward to, when it comes to this upcoming adaptation. So mark those calendars for February 5, 2021, when Cinderella will come out in RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema and IMAX.