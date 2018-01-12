Actress/model Cindy Crawford and her son Presley Gerber will be a part of the new "Pepsi Generations" campaign, which is "a celebration of the brand's rich history in pop culture for 120 years," according to a statement. This will be the third time that Crawford has gone in to recreate her famous commercial that first aired at the height of her popularity. She signed on again in 2002 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Super Bowl ad that would have been all over the internet if it were widely available back then and didn't take 10 minutes to download a jpeg file.

Pepsi announced earlier this week that Cindy Crawford and her 18-year old son Presley would be recreating the world famous ad yet again to run during this year's big game, after the 2002 recreation and an emoji version that popped up in 2016, proving just how popular that the original steamy advertisement was and continues to be. The 51-year old said she didn't hesitate to recreate the ad 26 years later, especially since she was able to work with her son. She had this to say.

"Just as a mother, we drove to work together that day and we shared the same trailer. And when he was doing his thing, I was just a proud mom watching from the sidelines, trying not to annoy him."

The 1992 original commercial features Cindy Crawford in a tank top and short jean shorts, that were reportedly made from her own jeans she brought to the set that day, driving a Lamborghini and stopping at a gas station to buy a can of Pepsi. She said she felt the 1992 spot "became such a classic for so many reasons." The commercial even spawned Halloween costumes, which Crawford spoke about. She explains.

"It was one of those moments in my career that when I walked down the street, people were like, 'Pepsi!' Or I'd be at a bar and people would send me over a Pepsi. And it's funny because during Halloween a lot of women will dress up as me in that commercial. It's like an easy Halloween costume."

Super Bowl LII is being held in Minneapolis this year and Cindy Crawford plans to attend. As it turns out, her father lives in Minneapolis and she is bringing him as her guest, just like she did before she had kids. The supermodel says that bringing her dad to the big game is probably the most exciting thing about the whole opportunity. She had this to say.

"I think probably that will be the highlight for me is just getting to see my dad. I took him to a Super Bowl before I had kids... and it's not like he ever wanted to go to an awards show or something like that, but if I can take him to the Super Bowl, that's a pretty cool thing for me to be able to do with my dad."

Cindy Crawford admits that in addition to getting to work with her son on the new Pepsi ad, she was pretty excited to go to the same location 25 years later. She says that she thinks of it every time the Super Bowl rolls around since it is often brought up as one of the greatest Super Bowl commercials ever. Though the short shorts are replaced with a denim dress this time around, excitement is still strong for the new ad and you can see it on February 4th when Super Bowl LII takes place. You can read more about Cindy Crawford's excitement to return to the iconic Pepsi ad via People Magazine, and you can take a look at a brief teaser for the new ad, along with the first two Cindy Crawford ads below.