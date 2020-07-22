Cinemark will not be reopening its doors this Friday. The theater chain had originally planned to reopen its doors this weekend with evergreen classics, hoping to get people acclimated to their new safety protocols. But that is not happening. No new reopening date has been announced. As of this writing, cases are still soaring in many cities across the United States as residents prepare to be on lockdown again. It appears that Christopher Nolan's Tenet vacating its August 12th release date was one of the main reasons for Cinemark to rethink their reopening strategy. You can read a statement from Cinemark below.

"The company continues to evaluate availability of new studio content, status of the virus and local government regulations as it plans for the phased reopening of its U.S. theatres. All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience."

As for when Tenet will be released, the studio is still trying to figure that out. But it will more than likely open in European theaters first. "We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature," said Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement Monday. The Cinemark news comes as John Fithian, the head of the National Association of Theatre Owners, revealed his thoughts on blockbuster movies keeping their release dates. Fithian believes that all of the summer movies should keep their release dates for the small amount of theaters that are still open.

John Fithian is certainly not happy to see major studios packing up their summer blockbusters and thinks that it would be wise for distributors to make some money, as opposed to none at all. "Most businesses would take 85% of that instead of zero, which will be what happens if they wait for all of the markets to open up," he said. It's unclear where he came up with the 85% number since 85% of theaters are not even open.

Since Cinemark has changed its reopening plans, AMC and Regal will more than likely follow. With that in mind, the National Association of Theatre Owners has launched a new campaign to try and receive federal aid to keep things afloat in the meantime. #SaveYourCinema is the name of the plan and it's currently live and it is urging people to reach out to representatives and senators to help theaters of all sizes during this uncertain time.

For now, AMC and Regal are still planning on opening their doors next week. It is uncertain if they'll be able to do so since everything changes so fast, but looking at things now, it seems unlikely. Hopefully the government will step in to try and help these theater chains that are in danger of closing their doors forever as cases continue to surge in major cities. Cleveland.com was the first to report on Cinemark delaying their reopening again.