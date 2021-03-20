Though he's had an Instagram account for awhile now, Johnny Depp seldom shares things on social media. That changed this weekend for the troubled actor, who is celebrating the release of his long-dormant crime thriller City of Lies, which goes deep into the death of Biggie Smalls. In an instagram post celebrating the release of the movie, Depp thanks the Notorious B.I.G.'s mother and the Poole family for collaborating on the crime thriller based on the investigation into the hip-hop legend's murder. Depp says this.

"Thank you to Voletta Wallace and the Poole family for allowing Brad, Forest, myself and the crew to tell this timely and important story. Truth is a rare bird. All the more reason to search for it. City of Lies in US theatres today. VOD on April 9th. More territories to be added soon."

Johnny Depp most recently celebrated St. Patrick's day on Instagram to promote Crock of Gold - A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, which premiered on BBC4 on Tuesday, March 16th at 10PM. The technical aspect of these tweets indicate that someone on his PR team may be posting them for him. Prior to this, Depp had been staying away from social media since early January.

City of Lies follows Los Angeles Poole Department detective Russell Poole, who has spent years trying to solve his biggest case, the murders of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, but after two decades, the investigation remains open. Jack Jackson, a reporter desperate to save his reputation and career, is determined to find out why. In search of the truth, the two team up and unravel a growing web of institutional corruption and lies.

City of Lies has had a rough road to the big screen, and it's a miracle it's in theaters this weekend at all. Back in 2018, on the eve of its theatrical release well before the pandemic struck, the movie was pulled from release with no explanation. Shortly after the movie disappeared from Global Road's release slate, Gregg Rocky Brooks alleged that Johnny Depp had assaulted him on the City of Lies set. The accusations suggest that Depp punched the location manager in the ribs twice during filming. And it was said that the actor 'smelled of alcohol' during the altercation. Depp would go onto claim that he punched the man out of fear for his safety.

Next, the studio was sued over the delay for City of Lies, with Global Road and Miramax owing millions of dollars to an Israeli bank after pulling the movie from their release calendar. This all happened in 2018. It wasn't until earlier this month that the first trailer made its surprise appearance with news that the movie would be in theaters this weekend, three years after it was yanked from the schedule. Many movie theaters just opened up in Los Angeles and New York, and other areas of the country. So with few new movies opening across the country, City of Lies could sweep up this weekend at the box office.