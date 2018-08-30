Saddle up! On October 16th, the all-time comedy classic about cowboys, careers and mid-life crises is colliding with an absolutely loaded City Slickers Blu-ray edition. Comic geniuses Billy Crystal, Bruno Kirby, Daniel Stern and Oscar-winner Jack Palance star in this uproarious 1991 buddy comedy, reissued by Shout Select on a treasure-laden Blu-ray featuring a new 4K scan, audio commentary from director Rob Underwood, Crystal and Stern, featurettes and more.

This insightful, delightful comedy stars Billy Crystal as thirty-nine-year-old New Yorker Mitch Robbins, who's tired of his job and bored with his life. So he and his two best friends (Bruno Kirby and Daniel Stern) trade their briefcases for saddlebags and set out to find freedom and adventure herding cattle under the wide New Mexico sky. But what they discover instead is scorching sun, sore backsides ... and more about themselves and each other than they ever thought possible.

During its theatrical release, Rita Kempley of The Washington Post said that the comedy was a "sentimental, big-laughs western about life going on after thirtysomething", and Jeff Menell of The Hollywood Reporter called it "one cattle drive you won't want to miss". Aside from the trio of fish-out-of-water urbanites, City Slickers also starred the inimitable Jack Palance, who captured the Oscar®for Best Supporting Actor for his role as leathery trail boss, Curly.

Special Features include Audio Commentary By Director Ron Underwood And Stars Billy Crystal And Daniel Stern. Featurettes:"Back In The Saddle: City Slickers" Revisited, "Bringing In The Script: Writing City Slickers", "A Star Is Born: An Ode To Norman","The Real City Slickers". And to round it all off, there are some fun Deleted Scenes.