Have you been spinning that latest Liily record on repeat? Can't get enough of Arrow yanking out her air, or Peyton Bighorse absolutely dominating the world of rock right now? Then we've got a movie for you. Earlier this year, Liily held down the 2019 Brekfest festival with a residency at the world famous Echo in Los Angeles and invited a lot of their friends for several nights of free music. That experience has been cobbled together and stapled into a documentary called City / Valley, which is available now only on Apple music.

This video documentary of the 2019 Brekfest festival features performances and interviews from Liily themselves, along with some of the acts invited to partake in the experience, which include Plague Vendor, Death Valley Girls, Starcrawler, Superet, Skating Polly, and Deap Vally. Not only is the documentary out, The Brekfest soundtrack is available now on all streaming services.

After 2 years as an underground DIY event, Los Angeles band Liily brought the 2019 version of their festival Brekfest to the Echo LA, which took place every Tuesday of January starting on the 8th. Hosted by their LA based indie label Flush Records and Spaceland Presents, this new iteration of Brekfest featured an absolutely over the top lineup with secret headliners each night including the best and most original artists from a burgeoning Los Angeles underground. All killer and no filler. Liily played their own set each night and carefully curated each event to be unique. The shows were all ages and absolutely free, which brought a lot of kids out and got some fresh ears on some of the best music making the rounds right now.

Some believe rock is dead, but Liily is proving its alive and well, and ready to dominate once more. Here's what their facebook bio has to say about the band.

"Liily are Los Angeles teenagers hailing from deep in the San Fernando Valley to the edges of the Inland Empire. Emerging from a new and burgeoning culture of youths in the city, their wildly frenetic shows point to a new vision for alternative and hard rock music in 2018 where such things aren't supposed to exist anymore: one that is actually a hell of a lot of fun. Liily makes music that draws on all the jagged stimuli of their upbringings to make something distinctly Los Angeles in 2018. You wouldn't know it from the walls of death they're forming at their shows, but Lilly is creating a positive space for their generation. With the aid of their deep fraternal bonds, Liily is pulling an exhilarating scene out of rock's current murmur."

You can check out the trailer for City / Valley and then buy the whole thing at Apple Music. The soundtrack features Liily doing their hit Wash, and from the amazing sister duo of Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse, otherwise known as Skating Polly, we get their epic rock odyssey Stop Digging. Starcrawler offer up Let Her Be and you can literally hear lead singer Arrow pulling out her hair on the track. During their set they even exploded a feather pillow over the crowd which caused quite a mess. Plague Vendor are doing Locomotive, Death Valley Girls bring in Death Valley Boogie, Superheat deliver Comes as Relief, Deal Valley unleash Royal Jelly, and Lilly bring it all home with Sold. You can check out some of Skating Polly's set below the official trailer.